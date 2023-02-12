How to build Ronald Weasley in Hogwarts Legacy character creator easily

Want to begin your Hogwarts Legacy adventure as Ron Weasley of Harry Potter fame? Fans will be pleased to know that they can build their beloved English wizard as a playable character using the primary character creator tool.

WB Games and Avalanche Studios launched Hogwarts Legacy on February 10, 2023, thus ending a long-running period of anticipation among fans. As expected, the game impressed thousands of players across multiple platforms who jumped in to experience a magical journey on their PCs and consoles.

Hogwarts Legacy’s backdrop is set in the 1800s, which is a period before Harry Potter’s original lore. However, the game offers a way for players to bring iconic characters like Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger, Harry Potter, Voldemort, and more into the picture.

That said, the character creator’s versions are only close enough representations and may not look like an exact copy of the actual character. If you are willing to craft Ron Weasley as your playing character regardless of the creator tool’s limitation, here’s how you can do so.

Ron Weasley in the Potterverse and Hogwarts Legacy

Ronald Bilius Weasley, popularly known as Ron Weasley, is one of the three main characters in the wildly successful Harry Potter fantasy novel and movie series. In the movie series, Weasley is played by Rupert Alexander Lloyd Grint.

Known for his fierce and loyal personality, Ron Weasley is one of the most powerful wizards of his time. Apart from his peculiar sense of humor, Weasley is best known for his admirable friendships with Harry Potter and Hermione Granger and for his role in defeating Voldemort.

With Weasley, J.K. Rowling presents a complex yet intriguing character. In addition to being a distinguishable redhead, Weasley has a unique face structure with freckles and a wheatish complexion. Luckily, the character creator allows players to get a close-enough representation of Ron Weasley in Hogwarts Legacy.

Use these settings in Hogwarts Legacy’s character creator to get the Ron Weasley build

To build Ron Weasley in Hogwarts Legacy, pick any male character preset from the creator’s available options. Now, use the following values in the available categories to build Weasley’s face:

Face shape: 7th option

7th option Skin Color: 1st level on the slider

1st level on the slider Glasses: None

Now, select the values for his hairstyle.

Hair Color: Orangish or Red (18th level on the slider)

Orangish or Red (18th level on the slider) Hairstyle: 15th option (9th may fit too)

Next, select the values for his complexion.

Complexion: 3rd level on the slider (1st or 2nd may fit too)

3rd level on the slider (1st or 2nd may fit too) Freckles and Moles: 2nd level on the slider

2nd level on the slider Scars and Markings: 1st option

Pick the details for his eyebrows and voice as follows:

Eye Color: 10th level on the slider

10th level on the slider Eyebrow Color: 18th level on the slider

18th level on the slider Eyebrow Shape: 4th option

4th option Tone: Voice 1

Voice 1 Pitch: Highest level on the slider

Lastly, pick the difficulty, and Ron’s dormitory, which is Wizard. Choose the "Start your journey" option to begin playing the game as a close-enough Ron Weasley. Also, note that Weasley is sorted into the Gryffindor House, so make sure to pick the same to stay close to the original experience.

Hogwarts Legacy allows players to customize their experience however they like. You can use this opportunity to experiment with the character creator and build your version of Ron Weasley or any other popular wizard or witch in the game.

Poll : 0 votes