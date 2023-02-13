How to build Severus Snape in Hogwarts Legacy character creator

With Hogwarts Legacy going strong after its release, fans of the Wizarding World franchise have found certain ways to enhance their gaming experience. While this title lets one explore the series' magical world and school long before Harry Potter's arrival, using one of your favorite characters from the movies would be a cool way to play it.

Severus Snape is an iconic entity from the series that will surely be in fans' hearts for a very long time. Hence, using him in Hogwarts Legacy will surely be could take players on a trip down memory lane.

While this game does not let you explore the Wizarding World during the time of Snape, Harry, or Hermione, it does let you customize your character and make them look like your favorite entity from the series. This article will help you create Severus Snape in the title.

Easy Severus Snape build guide for Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy offers a ton of customizations in terms of creating your character. While Alan Rickman nailed Snape's role in the movies, you can't replicate his version of the fictional entity in this game. Since you'll be a student in Hogwarts Legacy, you can build a younger-looking model of the professor by following the steps mentioned below.

The first thing you need to do is to select a male character for the build. You should choose the fourth option in this regard, as the model's structure resembles a younger version of Snape.

Before changing the hairstyle, you need to select the following options to make his face more accurate in the game.

Skin Color: First option

Complexion: First option

Face Shape: Fourth option

Glasses: None

Now it's time to replicate Severus Snape's hairstyle. With his long black hair, this character was surely one of the most interesting-looking individuals in the books and movies. To make the model you're creating look like him, you should choose the 22nd option in the Hairstyle section.

Hair Color: First option

Hairstyle: 22nd option

Hogwarts Legacy allows you to make more in-depth customizations to make the player character look as real as possible. You can choose if they will have a scar or not; you can also change their skin complexion, eye color, and much more.

By letting you add a tone of voice and select your character's pitch, the game adds more depth to personalized builds. To make your Severus Snape more accurate, use the following:

Complexion: First option

Scars and Markings: None

Freckles and Mols: None

Eyebrow Color: First option

Eyebrow Shape: Sixth option

Eye Color: First option

Tone: Voice One

Pitch: First option

If you follow all the aforementioned instructions correctly, you'll get an accurate build of Severus Snape that looks like his younger version from when he went to school with James and Lily Potter.

Hogwarts Legacy is available to play on multiple platforms. You can get it on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. The PS4 and Xbox One will get the game on April 4, 2023. Players on Nintendo Switch might have to wait a bit longer, however, as this title will arrive on the platform on July 25, 2023.

