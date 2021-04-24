How to call back friends in Free Fire: Friends Call Back event explained

Garena's KO Night event launched in Free Fire recently. The celebration started on April 17th and will conclude on May 3rd.

The event has a sub-event called "Friends Call Back," which allows players to earn a free baseball bat skin called the Knockout Swing. The callback event has started today, i.e., April 24th.

This guide will tell players how to get the Knockout Swing baseball bat from the Free Fire KO Night event.

How to call back friends in Free Fire in the Friends Call Back event?

The sub-event, Friends Call Back, has commenced in-game and will conclude on April 28th.

In return for rewards, players have to invite friends who have been offline from the game for a long time.

As per Free Fire:

"Players who have been offline for an extended period can be called back. Each qualifying player who entered your ID will increase your mission completion progress."

How to call back friends in the event and earn the free baseball bat skin

Here are the steps that players need to follow to earn the free baseball bat skin in the Friends Call Back sub-event:

Step 1: Users should tap on the "Friends" icon in the top-right corner of the screen, and a menu will be displayed.

Tap on the Call Back tab

Step 2: Then, they should tap on the Call Back tab in the left-hand side corner of the screen. Another menu will be displayed.

Step 3: Then, users will need to tap on any of the Call Back options on the right-hand side of the screen. A list of their social media friends will appear.

Invite friends by tapping on the button.

Step 4: They must tap on the invite option and share the link via any preferred social media handle.

Step 5: After friends enter Free Fire via the link provided by the player, the task will get completed, and players stand a chance to win the Knockout Swing baseball bat skin along with other rewards for free.

All the rewards for the Friends Call Back KO Night event are as follows:

5x KO Night Ultimate Belt - Call back one friend

Knockout Swing baseball bat skin - Call back three friends

5x KO Night Ultimate Belt - Call back five friends

3x Weapon Royale Voucher - Call back seven friends

