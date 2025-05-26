How can you level up Mining quickly in Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time?

Leveling up Mining quickly in Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time can be a bit challenging during the early stages of your playthrough. Some friends can assist you with Mining. The game doesn’t provide much explanation, and if you’re unsure about where to go or what to do, you’ll spend a lot of time hitting rocks for minimal rewards.

Here is a guide on how you can level up your Mining fast in Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time.

Methods for leveling up Mining quickly in Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time

Mining Copper Deposits in Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time (Image via LEVEL5 Inc)

Start with the Novice Pit

Head northeast of Eternia Village. You’ll find the Novice Miner’s Pit while completing your early Miner Life quests. Talk to Beryl, get set up, and you’ll be digging Copper Ore from deposits while at around Levels 2 to 5. Stay here until you reach Miner Level 5 or 6. You’ll gain solid XP quickly without much running around.

Next up: Cliffs near the Capital of Mysteria

After that, the quest takes you to the Capital of Mysteria. Around both beaches outside the city, up on the cliffs, you’ll find ore deposits (like copper) from Levels 4 to 8. These yield good XP for mid-game Mining, and the best part is that you don’t need to wait for spawns. Farm the deposits, exit north, come back, and they’re ready again. Easy loop, decent XP, no hassle.

Banaan Cave

Once you reach around Miner Level 8, head to Banaan Cave. The entrance is somewhat hidden — to the west of Mysteria, take the beach route beneath the main road. Inside, it’s filled with Copper Deposits from Levels 9 to 15.

That said, the star of the show is the Fire Crystal — an XP jackpot. Smack it with your best skills, and you’ll receive huge gains. It resets every five minutes, so just hang out, farm the nearby copper while you wait, and hit it again when it’s back. While here, you can advance all the way past Level 30 without leaving.

Important skills

These four skills are must-haves. They speed things up and make your hits count as you mine the deposits:

Bedrock Smash : A big special move that charges faster the more sweet spots you hit. It deals huge damage and is very worthwhile.

: A big special move that charges faster the more sweet spots you hit. It deals huge damage and is very worthwhile. Ore Breaker : A charged attack that targets weak points. You’ll need it for tougher nodes, such as the Fire Crystal.

: A charged attack that targets weak points. You’ll need it for tougher nodes, such as the Fire Crystal. SP+ : More SP means more swings before needing to stop. Without this, you will tire quickly while mining.

: More SP means more swings before needing to stop. Without this, you will tire quickly while mining. Sweet Spot Search: It allows you to locate the node’s weak spot. It costs little SP and helps you inflict significant damage every time.

Push beyond Level 30: Switch to Ginormosia

Your friends can be of great use; just make sure they are equipped with the proper gear (Image via LEVEL5 Inc)

Once you’re pushing Miner Level 30 and higher, head over to Ginormosia. Once there, go up Googlina’s Tower and change the island level. This action makes higher-level ore deposits spawn, allowing you to continue earning XP without grinding low-level junk. Also, keep an eye out for Mining Mania Area Challenges. These give extra Miner XP and some extra Dosh, which is always nice.

The best way to level up Mining fast

Here’s the loop you want to run once you’re in Banaan Cave:

Break every Copper Deposit inside. Hit the Fire Crystal. Leave the cave. Come back in — everything resets. Repeat.

