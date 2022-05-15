How can Lost Ark remove bots once and for all to save the game

Bots are on top among some of the major issues that have plagued the western version of Lost Ark. Right after the game launched, players noticed the first instances of bots. Since then, their numbers have steadily increased despite Amazon Games stepping up in their fight against it.

The publishers recently posted about all the steps they have taken to ensure that the game remains stable and fair to the players. However, there's a strong belief that something radical will be required to deal with the problem.

The effects of bots in Lost Ark have been massive, resulting in them illegally earning gold in the game. The negative effects don't stop there. Legitimate players have also been the victims of the steps that have been taken.

Yet, the problem continues, and Amazon Games has also accepted the said fact. Nearly three months after its launch, all those involved are still searching for a sustainable measure.

Lost Ark's bot problem requires a radical decision making

When one looks at all the steps that Amazon Games has taken, there are plenty; from banning over a million accounts to restricting VPN use, Amazon Games has taken every step.

However, the problems with bots remain, and it could be down to the nature of the Lost Ark itself. Several MMOs have repetitive content that must be grinded for more and more rewards. The prime reason for bots in Lost Ark seems to be farming gold.

It is a highly valuable item in the game economy and can be used in several ways. While the bots have been used for a lot more than gold, it's quite clear to Amazon Games what the main objective is.

Banning an account would seem like a great step in respect of many video games, but it fails in this case. The main reason for that is that the game is completely free-to-play.

Players, after getting banned, are losing very little as their progress is the only thing that will go away. With bots, that can be recovered much faster than normal.

Banning the VPN might have temporarily solved the problem, but it was soon back to normal. Several players expressed long queue times, most likely due to bots.

Amazon Games discussed upping their game in collaboration with Easy Anti-Cheat (EAC) in a recent post. The developers' goal is to make the detection of bots much more efficient, which will enable them to detect those who are using unfair methods to grind the game.

Such a step should have been there from the very start. While the job is easier said than done, a much more accurate detection system is required. Once they're banned, there needs to be more stringent action like banning IPs from which the accused has been using bots.

With VPNs now banned, any IP getting banned could prove quite problematic for those who have resorted to unfair means for so long. While such steps won't be as easy as banning an account, they can provide a solution that would be truly faithful.

Moreover, taking such steps is extremely important as far as Amazon Games is concerned. Despite a great start, New World has lost much of its initial steam and has gone down in numbers. The developers have refused to accept defeat and have managed to launch Lost Ark successfully to the western audience.

Having a smooth launch is only a small part of the entire goal, as many video games have found in the past. As for Lost Ark's onus will be to ensure that the battlegrounds can be made as fair as possible. If that requires Amazon Games to take harsh steps, so should be the order of the day.

