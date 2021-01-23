How to cancel Pokemon Home subscription

Pokemon Home is a service that allows trainers to store and transfer Pokemon from compatible Pokemon games. This cloud-based service helps trainers bring all their favorite Pokemon from all the supported titles, including Pokemon GO; and Pokemon Sword and Shield, to one place. Trainers can then view the collection from their smartphones or their Nintendo Switch.

Canceling the Pokemon Home subscription

Canceling the Pokemon Home subscription isn't really hard. However, trainers need to know that if they've subscribed to the service from the Nintendo eShop for the Switch, then the subscription can be canceled from the eShop only.

If the Pokemon Home premium subscription was bought via Google Play or the App Store, then the subscription has to be canceled via the in-app settings on the mobile devices.

Nintendo Switch

For those who've purchased the subscription via the Nintendo eShop:

Trainers need to enter the Nintendo eShop from the home menu

Once in there, trainers will have to select the account on which the subscription was purchased.

Trainers then need to click on the user icon and then click on pass settings. This lets them see the list of in-game passes they're subscribed to.

From here, trainers need to terminate automatic renewal next to the Pokémon Home Premium plan.

Pokemon Home App

For those who prefer using the Pokemon Home app, they need to do the following:

Trainers need to open the app and then navigate to options after clicking on the menu icon at the bottom.

Trainers then need to tap on account and select check plan. From there, they need to select manage plan renewal to cancel their subscription.

iOS Devices

Although the steps may vary slightly for different iOS devices, here's how trainers can cancel their Pokemon Home premium subscription:

On the iOS device, trainers need to head over to settings on their device and click on subscriptions.

Trainers then need to select the subscription for Pokemon Home and click on cancel subscription to cancel the subscription.

Android Devices