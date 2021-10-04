Apex Legends is one of the most competitive battle royale games with an expanding player base. In a game like this, players pay attention to the tiniest of details which can give them an edge over their enemy. How many frames per second (FPS) their system is pushing is a huge factor in this.

In Apex Legends, frame rate can impact a player's chances of winning games. In order to perfect a flick shot with a sniper or shotgun and track an enemy without missing a bullet, a high frame rate is important. Due to this, all professional Apex players strive to have set ups that can produce high frame rates at all costs.

How to cap FPS in Apex Legends on Steam and Origin

Today’s GPU's are capable of running games like Apex Legends at a much higher frame rate than the current frame rate cap. Players can set a new frame rate cap on both Steam and Origin by following these steps. Before changing the frame rate cap, one must close the game in order to access the launch options.

Steam

Open Steam

Go to Library and right click on Apex Legends

A drop down list will show a few options. Click on Properties

Locate the Launch Options field in General Properties

In that field type +fps_max <required frame rate>

For example, if the player wants to cap the frame rate at 200 frames per second, then the code would be +fps_max 200

Origin

Open Origin

Access the game library and right click on Apex Legends

Click on Game Properties

Locate Advanced Launch Options

In that field type +fps_max <required frame rate>

For example, if the player wants to cap the frame rate at 200 frames per second, then the code would be +fps_max 200

Apex Legends players also have the option of removing the frame cap by typing +fps_max unlimited

While most players will be looking to get as many frames as possible, capping one's framerate leads to more reliable frame times and less screen tearing. Apex Legends players have the ability to cap their FPS fairly easily. This option is only available for PC players and not for console players.

