ImperialHal gets frustrated over Apex Legends bug after having to sit in queue for 10 minutes

Apex Legends Season 10 has not been great for both players and the devs working at Respawn Entertainment. This season has seen a variety of issues that have made the game frustrating to play, and Apex Legends pro player Phillip “ImperialHal” Dosen does not shy away from voicing out his honest opinions towards the game.

In a recent stream, ImperialHal displayed his frustration over a ranked game mode bug that would make him wait in ranked queues for over 10 minutes. A bug like this can be quite a hindrance for pro players like ImperialHal who are trying to improve their rank tier after the new rank split.

Apex Legends bug causing players frustration as they miss matches

Players who are playing with a full squad must have all the members 'Ready' up before the team can queue into a game. When anyone from the team cancels , the team is not in the queue anymore.

In Apex Legends, a certain bug automatically cancels the 'Ready' option, removing the team from the queue. This bug is causing a lot of problems to players in general, but high ranked players are being affected the most since they have to wait in queue for about 10 minutes before they can enter a ranked game.

In a recent stream, ImperialHal displayed his frustration over the bug. He called it a “mini game” and proceeded to spam click the "Ready" button for about 13 seconds. In a recent tweet he said:

TSMFTX ImperialHal @ImperialHal These next 34 days are going to be the hardest days of my life trying to play KC ranked and on top of the BUG WHERE IM STILL GETTING UNREADIED AND MISSING GAMES , I LOVE APEX LEGENDS These next 34 days are going to be the hardest days of my life trying to play KC ranked and on top of the BUG WHERE IM STILL GETTING UNREADIED AND MISSING GAMES , I LOVE APEX LEGENDS https://t.co/efOgDU8tqJ

Respawn announced a fix for all the bugs and server issues players were having during the entirety of Season 10. Despite these efforts, Apex Legends continues to be riddled with bugs and errors during games.

Respawn @Respawn We've just shipped a client-side patch for @playapex which fixes numerous bugs, including some that can cause crashes and disconnects. See the full list below.



We're also aware that there are still reports of slo-mo servers, and are looking into it! We've just shipped a client-side patch for @playapex which fixes numerous bugs, including some that can cause crashes and disconnects. See the full list below.



We're also aware that there are still reports of slo-mo servers, and are looking into it! https://t.co/5Ruc9soJD8

While this bug might not affect the entire player base, there are streamers whose livelihood depends on how well they perform in the game. In such cases, every second counts, and pro players are missing out on games for no fault of theirs.

