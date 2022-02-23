How to capture Coral butterflies in Genshin Impact: Locations and routes revealed

Coral Butterflies have been added to Genshin Impact with the Three Realms Gateway Offering event. These new creatures float around the map and players can collect them to get Crystal Cores.

Crystal Core, along with 40 Resin, is required to make Condensed Resin. Moreover, the new Coral Butterflies can be used as furnishings in the Serenitea Pot.

Here's a quick guide to finding and capturing Coral Butterflies in Genshin Impact version 2.5.

Locations of Coral Butterflies in Genshin Impact

Before moving to these locations, it is important for readers to note that they should use Sayu to collect any form of butterflies in Genshin Impact. Owing to her passive talent, the butterflies do not move away from the player and are much easier to catch.

Players can also use the Omni-Ubiquity net to capture the butterflies. Despite the item's 10-second cooldown, it is quite efficient for the job.

1) Northwest Enkanomiya

The first four spots are located on the northwest island of Enkanomiya, where the Corrosion level is at its lowest. There are two teleport waypoints, and players can use them to instantly reach the butterflies.

Coral Butterflies in Enkanomiya (Image via Genshin Impact)

2) East Enkanomiya

The northeastern island of Enkanomiya has five spots with Coral Butterflies. There's a Teleport Waypoint in the center and naturally, players have to use it to get to the butterflies.

The recommended route has also been marked in the image below:

Coral Butterflies in Enkanomiya (Image via miHoYo)

The southwestern region has four spots with an abundance of Coral Butterflies (18). Yet again, players are advised to use the Teleport Waypoint for navigation.

Coral Butterflies in Enkanomiya (Image via miHoYo)

3) Southern Enkanomiya

The southern end of corrupted Enkanomiya has five spots that are somewhat far from each other. Players can use the route shown in the image below to collect all the Coral Butterflies located there:

Coral Butterflies in Enkanomiya (Image via miHoYo)

The final two spots are in the southern end as well. The nearest Teleport Waypoint is far away, but travelers can get a total of 11 Coral Butterflies, which is definitely worth the effort.

Coral Butterflies in Enkanomiya (Image via miHoYo)

With this guide, players will be able to collect over 30 Coral Butterflies in a matter of 10 minutes. Fortunately, the Three Realms Gateway Offering event will stay in the game for quite some time, allowing players to collect these butterflies every day.

