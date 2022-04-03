How to capture Wanted monsters in Rune Factory 5

Rune Factory 5 is filled with activities for players to perform throughout the small town of Rigbarth.

One of the most important activities for players requires them to unlock the ability to capture monsters. There are monsters that need to be vanquished to keep the peace in the town and that is where players come in.

There are some monsters that players won't want to defeat, however. Instead, they will be sent out to capture them in order to complete contracts and bounties. This is as easy as pressing the ZL button on the Nintendo Switch.

How to capture monsters to complete contracts in Rune Factory 5

Livia (Left) is the NPC that will teach players how to capture monsters (Image via Hakama)

Players can hunt down Wanted monsters to earn a bit of extra gear or materials and simply stop them from terrorizing the small village of Rigbarth where the game takes place.

There are a handful of contracts to complete in Rune Factory 5, but first players will need to speak to Livia near the Rigbarth outpost. She provides quests and will teach players how to use the Seal Spell.

The Seal Spell is required to freeze a monster in place and capture them. Here is how to obtain the spell and capture monsters that have the contract status of Wanted:

Speak to Livia near the Rigbarth outpost to learn the Seal Spell

Select a contract for a Wanted monster

Hunt down the Wanted monster and begin battle

Fight the monster and take its health down

When at a low HP level, press ZL to use the Seal Spell

Players can now choose to capture the Wanted monster after using the Seal Spell

Capture the monster and return to collect the reward for its bounty

Think of it like a wild Pokemon encounter. Players need to chip away at the health bar of the monster. Once it is at or near its lowest point, it can be successfully captured.

Wanted monsters in Rune Factory 5

Fight monsters, lower their health, and capture them for a reward (Image via Hakama)

There are just under twenty different Wanted monster contracts in Rune Factory 5. Each of them provides a different reward that can be used to craft, cook, and more. Here are the monster contracts:

Big Muck : 1x Cooking Bread

: 1x Cooking Bread Blood Panther : 1x Heart Drink

: 1x Heart Drink Chipsqueek : 1x Chemistry Bread

: 1x Chemistry Bread Elementalist : 1x Straight Punch

: 1x Straight Punch Emperor Penguin : 2x Cooking Bread

: 2x Cooking Bread Fairy : 1x Farming Bread

: 1x Farming Bread Garmr : 2x Weapon Bread

: 2x Weapon Bread Goblin Archer : 1x Cooking Bread

: 1x Cooking Bread Guardian : 1x Millionstrike

: 1x Millionstrike Hell Ghost : 1x Gust

: 1x Gust Ice Griffin : 1x Water Crystal

: 1x Water Crystal Ignis : 1x Crafting Bread

: 1x Crafting Bread Little Dragon : 1x Wet Scale

: 1x Wet Scale Malm Tiger : 1x Intelligencer

: 1x Intelligencer Mamadoodle : 1x The Protein

: 1x The Protein Mermaid : 1x Big Crystal

: 1x Big Crystal Slime : 1x Weapon Bread

: 1x Weapon Bread Silver Wolf: 2x Crafting Bread

Hunting these monsters down will be the easy part. Taking their health down to capture them without completely eliminating them will be the difficult part of the contract.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul