How to capture Wanted monsters in Rune Factory 5

Rune Factory 5 is filled with activities for players to perform throughout the small town of Rigbarth.
One of the most important activities for players requires them to unlock the ability to capture monsters. There are monsters that need to be vanquished to keep the peace in the town and that is where players come in.
There are some monsters that players won't want to defeat, however. Instead, they will be sent out to capture them in order to complete contracts and bounties. This is as easy as pressing the ZL button on the Nintendo Switch.
How to capture monsters to complete contracts in Rune Factory 5
Players can hunt down Wanted monsters to earn a bit of extra gear or materials and simply stop them from terrorizing the small village of Rigbarth where the game takes place.
There are a handful of contracts to complete in Rune Factory 5, but first players will need to speak to Livia near the Rigbarth outpost. She provides quests and will teach players how to use the Seal Spell.
The Seal Spell is required to freeze a monster in place and capture them. Here is how to obtain the spell and capture monsters that have the contract status of Wanted:
- Speak to Livia near the Rigbarth outpost to learn the Seal Spell
- Select a contract for a Wanted monster
- Hunt down the Wanted monster and begin battle
- Fight the monster and take its health down
- When at a low HP level, press ZL to use the Seal Spell
- Players can now choose to capture the Wanted monster after using the Seal Spell
- Capture the monster and return to collect the reward for its bounty
Think of it like a wild Pokemon encounter. Players need to chip away at the health bar of the monster. Once it is at or near its lowest point, it can be successfully captured.
Wanted monsters in Rune Factory 5
There are just under twenty different Wanted monster contracts in Rune Factory 5. Each of them provides a different reward that can be used to craft, cook, and more. Here are the monster contracts:
- Big Muck: 1x Cooking Bread
- Blood Panther: 1x Heart Drink
- Chipsqueek: 1x Chemistry Bread
- Elementalist: 1x Straight Punch
- Emperor Penguin: 2x Cooking Bread
- Fairy: 1x Farming Bread
- Garmr: 2x Weapon Bread
- Goblin Archer: 1x Cooking Bread
- Guardian: 1x Millionstrike
- Hell Ghost: 1x Gust
- Ice Griffin: 1x Water Crystal
- Ignis: 1x Crafting Bread
- Little Dragon: 1x Wet Scale
- Malm Tiger: 1x Intelligencer
- Mamadoodle: 1x The Protein
- Mermaid: 1x Big Crystal
- Slime: 1x Weapon Bread
- Silver Wolf: 2x Crafting Bread
Hunting these monsters down will be the easy part. Taking their health down to capture them without completely eliminating them will be the difficult part of the contract.