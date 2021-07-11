How to catch a Barreleye fish in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Fishing is one of the most profitable hobbies in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, even more so if players manage to bag one of the rarer fish in the game. Selling these fish might turn in a great profit for the players and is a great way to earn quick money in Animal Crossing.

One of the rarer species of fish available in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the Barreleye. Both in the game and real life, the Barreleye is a rather interesting fish with a unique appearance.

The Barreleye fish has an apparently transparent head (Image via National Geographic)

Undoubtedly, and quite understandably, the Barreleye is one of the most valuable fish in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. This could be considered the fish equivalent to the Golden Scarab beetle in terms of its selling price if players catch one.

Barreleye is really valuable in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, but only if players manage to catch one

Barreleye is quite rare, but it can be found all year long since it is not a seasonal fish. This makes it rather profitable since it can be found all year round and can fetch a price of 15000 Bells if sold to Tom Nook and 22500 Bells if sold to CJ.

However, this fish has a small shadow size and can only be found from 9:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. This kind of makes it difficult to catch, but it is not impossible.

Since Barreleye is a sea fish, the best spots to catch this one are along the shore. However, players need to be very careful while approaching this fish to avoid scaring it away.

The best way to catch a Barreleye is by using a manila clam as fish bait and waiting for it to show up. Since it has a small shadow, players might mistake it for a common fish, so the key is perseverance. Catching one is fairly difficult, but it is worth it, considering the price it can fetch.

