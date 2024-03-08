How to do Catch Finishers in WWE 2K24?

Successfully executing Catch Finishers in WWE 2K24 hinges on attentiveness to your opponent's timing as they prepare to unleash their finishing move. Achieving victory often comes down to precise timing when it comes to catching a finisher. This mechanic becomes crucial during challenging moments when you find yourself on the receiving end of your opponent's onslaught. It is the most straightforward method to secure wins in WWE 2K24.

Fortunately, with some strategic tips and tricks, mastering this aspect of the game becomes achievable. While hardcore fans of previous WWE 2K titles are likely familiar with this gameplay element, newcomers to WWE 2K24 may benefit from a deeper understanding of its mechanics. This article aims to provide useful tips to effectively utilize Catch Finishers in WWE 2K24.

Tips and tricks to Catch Finishers in WWE 2K24

With perfect timing, you can do Catch Finishers (Image via YouTube/ Bestintheworld)

To execute Catch Finishers in WWE 2K24, the first step is ensuring you possess Finishers. Essentially, you must accumulate Finishers beforehand to utilize Catch Finishers effectively. This forms the fundamental principle of this mechanic.

Dominate your opponent from the beginning of the match, execute Signature moves, and subsequently stock Finishers. Once you've secured Finishers, it's time to do the action.

To initiate a Catch Finisher, lift your opponent after Irish Whipping them toward the ropes. On PlayStation, press O, on Xbox, press B, and PC, press L.

As your opponent approaches, elevate them into the air by pressing L1 on PlayStation, LB on Xbox, or U on PC.

Once your opponent is airborne, act swiftly to execute the maneuver. Upon reaching this moment, promptly press the Finisher button to execute the Catch Finisher.

Quickly press the Finisher button (Image via YouTube/ Bestintheworld)

Simultaneously press R2 + X on PlayStation, RT + A on Xbox, or Space + K on PC. Upon executing the Finisher button command, you've successfully performed the Catch Finisher in WWE 2K24.

It's essential to note that not all superstars on the roster can execute Catch Finishers. Only a select few wrestlers possess this ability in WWE 2K24. Below is a list of all wrestlers capable of performing Catch Finishers.

Which superstar can do Catch Finishers in WWE 2K24?

Perform a Catch Finisher to win matches (Image via YouTube/ Bestintheworld)

Here are the wrestlers in WWE 2K24 equipped with Catch Finishers:

Roman Reigns

Shawn Michaels

Randy Orton

The Undertaker

John Cena

Kane

The Rock

Ricochet

Otis

The Fiend Bray Wyatt

Bret The Hitman Hart

Damian Priest

Drew Mcintyre

Chad Gable

Braun Strowman

Baron Corbin

Gunther

Each one of them showcases impressive Catch Finishers. However, witnessing Randy Orton execute the RKO mid-air is particularly captivating. Now that you've grasped the Catch Finishers mechanic step into the ring and assert your dominance over opponents and friends, and have an enjoyable WWE gaming experience.

