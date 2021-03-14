How to catch Metang in Pokemon GO

Metang, the Pokemon that evolves into Metagross, is highly sought after by Pokemon GO players.

That being said, the method of obtaining a Metang is not quite as simple as throwing a Pokeball at one. There are a few additional steps that need to be taken by anyone who wants to get their hands on the Psychic/Steel-type Pokemon.

Here's how to get a Metang in Pokemon GO.

How to get a Metang in Pokemon GO

Catch a Beldum

The Pokemon Beldum (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Beldum is the Pokemon that evolves into Metang after being fed 25 candies. Catching a Beldum and evolving it is currently the best way for a player to ultimately get a Metang on their team.

Although Beldum doesn't appear very often at all in Pokemon GO, players will have a slightly better chance to catch one during the upcoming Incense Day. Steel and Psychic type Pokemon (including Beldum) will be showing up more frequently beginning March 14th at 11:00 a.m. and ending later that evening when local times hit 5:00 p.m.

There are also rumors of shiny Beldums making rare appearances during this time, so trainers should be on the look-out.

Advertisement

Trainers, an Incense Day featuring Psychic- and Steel-type Pokémon will be happening in a few days! During this event, Pokémon like Beldum will be attracted to Incense, and you might even encounter a Shiny Beldum, if you’re lucky! https://t.co/bbArg35ZHz pic.twitter.com/HRxbfgRXru — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) March 8, 2021

There are a few other interesting features that Pokemon GO players will want to take advantage of during Incense Day. Any Metang evolved during this period will become a Metagross that knows the Steel-type move, Meteor Mash.

Other rare Pokemon that will be appearing more frequently in-game during the event include the Psychic-type Munna and Rock/Steel-type Shieldon.

During this Incense Day, the type of Pokemon that appear more often will alternate each hour of the day between Psychic and Steel-types. However, since Beldum is both of these types, it will be continuously spawning more often than usual throughout the enter period.

Players will want to try to catch as many Beldums as they can, as the Pokemon requires 25 candies to evolve into Metang and 100 candies to turn into its final form, Metagross.

Also Read: Top 5 tips for playing Pokemon Quest