Everything you need to know about the Pokemon GO Charge Up event

Get your rubber gloves out Pokemon GO players, because the latest event to arrive in the game is full of electrifying excitement!

The Pokemon GO Charge Up event will take place from March 16th through March 22nd. It will incorporate a variety of features that players will want to take advantage of, including but not limited to: exclusive Field Research tasks, encountering Electric-type Pokemon more often in the wild, and having a higher chance of getting Evolution items while opening gifts during the event.

Here's everything you need to know about the new upcoming event!

⚡ Charge up your batteries and get ready to roll—Electric-type Pokémon will soon have their moment in the spotlight with the first ever Charge Up event! ⚡ https://t.co/tGWGbRIBX7 pic.twitter.com/Wo7381f4Rl — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) March 10, 2021

What to expect from the Pokemon GO Charge Up event

5 km Eggs Hatches and Wild Pokemon Appearances

Alolan Geodude (Image via The Pokemon Company)

For the duration of the Charge Up event, several Electric-type Pokemon will appear more often in the wild - giving players a chance to add some new members to their team.

A few of the Pokemon that are known to be showing up more frequently are:

Alolan Geodude

Voltorb

Electrike

Stunfisk

For the first time in the game's history, the Pokemon Tynamo will also be available.

The following are Pokemon that trainers can expect to hatch from their 5 km eggs between March 16th and 22nd:

Pichu

Elekid

Electrike

Shinx

Joltik

Tynamo

Stunfisk

New Pokemon Appearing in Raids

Ampharos (Image via The Pokemon Company)

You'll be seeing a lot of Electric-types during raids for this Pokemon GO event. In one-star raids, expect to see:

Voltorb

Shinx

Blitzle

Klink

Tynamo

While running three-star raids, players will encounter:

Alolan Raichu

Alolan Graveler

Magneton

Ampharos

Additionally, in five-star raids the Therian Forme of the Legendary Pokemon, Thundurus will appear for the first time. For Mega Raid players, keep an eye out for the Mega versions of Manectric, Houndoom, and Abomasnow showing up

With these incredible additions to the game, Pokemon GO players will have a shockingly great time taking advantage of everything the Charge Up event has to offer.

It's important to keep in mind that while this event is centered around the debuts of certain Electric-type Pokemon in the game, trainers can also benefit from completing event-exclusive Field Research tasks. Doing so will earn you Poké Balls, Ampharos Mega Energy, and Manectric Mega Energy.

