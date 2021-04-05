Rufflet, the Eaglet Pokemon, is one of the few Pokemon which is going to be very easily encountered in Pokemon GO for the next couple of days.

Niantic has made many Pokemon available in their Spring into Spring event, including some from Generation VI like Buneary and Bunnelby. Rufflet was recently available in last year's event that promoted Pokemon the Movie: Secret of the Jungle, the film that introduced Zarude. For any players who didn’t get their hands on Rufflet during the event, though, here's how to catch it now.

How to catch Rufflet in Pokemon GO

Image via The Pokemon Company

There are two ways to get Rufflet in this event, one that involves a guaranteed encounter, and one that requires luck. Winning 2 Raids in this event will grant the player a Rufflet encounter, so perhaps the most effective way to catch it is to pack many lures and PokeBalls before going into this encounter.

The other method is by hatching a 2KM egg. There are, however, a bunch of Pokemon that are also going to be featured in 2KM eggs. Flower Crown Pichu, Flower Crown Happiny, Flower Crown Eevee, Exeggcute, and Azurill are just some of the Pokemon that can be acquired through 2KM egg hatching.

Rufflet is a strong Pokemon from the Unova region. It evolves into Braviary, an impressive Pokemon with the ability Sheer Force. With this ability, Braviary’s moves that have a secondary effect get boosted by 33%. Rufflet was unfortunately only available in Pokemon White, and it could be caught in Route 10, Route 11, or Victory Road.

Pokemon Black and White fans have been very pleased with the Pokemon Niantic has released. A grand majority of Generation V Pokemon are available in the game.

Rufflet isn’t the only reward in the Spring into Spring event, though. There are many other Pokemon that players can get their hands on. Mega Loppuny will appear in Raid Battles, which is great since players might have caught Buneary in the previous Spotlight Hour.

There are also certain mon that will appear in the wild more frequently, some of these Pokemon are Exeggcute, Marill, Plusle, Minun, and Flower Crown Pikachu and Chansey.