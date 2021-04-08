Exeggcute has been a big focus of this year's Spring into Spring event in Pokemon GO, and some players may be looking for a way to commemorate the little eggs' week. Catching a shiny Exeggcute would be the perfect way to make that commemoration

The Shiny Exeggcute was released during 2020's Spring into Spring event, with the 9th being one exact year since its sparkling debut. There's never been a more apt or opportune moment to grind for a shiny Exeggcute, so players looking to add one to their collection couldn't pick a better month to start hunting.

How to catch a shiny Exeggcute in Pokemon GO

Shiny Exeggcute (Image via Niantic)

Farming for a shiny Pokemon isn't easy, no matter what form of Pokemon game is being played. In Pokemon GO, the odds of encountering a shiny variant are roughly 1 in 450. On average, a player will need to encounter 450 Exeggcutes to get just that one singular alternatively colored group of eggs, which is an almost absurd amount.

Exeggcute can hatch from 2km eggs throughout the rest of April, so now is prime time to farm for a shiny variant. Just pop some short-trip eggs into some incubators and take a trip around to wherever the Pokemon Locator says that there are Exeggcutes nearby. Green and natural places such as parks, forests, and farmland are all prime spots for Exeggcutes to show up.

Daily and weekly Field Researches rarely give opportunities to catch shiny Pokemon as well. The odds of not only getting a shiny Pokemon but of that Pokemon being an Exeggcute are obscenely low, but still technically possible, so players may want to keep that information in mind.

As for securing extra-rare living eggs, all of the usual tricks work perfectly fine. Toss it a Razz Berry, pull out the Ultra Balls, and throw some awesome curveballs into the ring to score an Excellent catch.