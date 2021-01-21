How to catch a shiny Glameow in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO contains plenty of Pokemon with a shiny version, including Glameow, and they can be fairly elusive for most players. It's what makes them so enticing, after all

Players in Pokemon GO may be looking for a shiny Glameow, but for the most part, that endeavor will be based purely on luck. Currently, Glameow is out of the spotlight when it comes to Pokemon's priority in the game.

During the Sinnoh event that recently passed, Glameow appeared far more frequently, and getting a shiny was much easier. It would appear as a brighter purple compared to the standard Glameow.

However, the event has passed. Players still looking to get a shiny Glameow may have to wait until the end of the coming event, or until another Sinnoh event pops up in the game. When it does, Incense is the best option to have the most chances at a Glameow in any location.

Hoenn Celebration event and other Shiny Pokemon options in Pokemon GO

While the Sinnoh Celebration may be over in Pokemon GO, there are still plenty of events and rewards to look forward to. The Hoenn Celebration happens to be the event that is currently running in the game.

As the event runs for the next few days, Hoenn region Pokemon will appear far more in the wild, the Field Research task, and through hatching eggs.

In raids, Kyogre and Groudon will be appearing as the event feature and even have a research task assigned to catching them with rewards like candy and an encounter to go along. A shiny Aron can also be found in the wild.

Another Pokemon GO Collection Challenge is also included in the event. Players who complete it can add a third elite collector badge to their collection if they've kept up with the celebration events.

It's the easiest collection to complete so far as it doesn't feature any full evolutions or shadow versions of Pokemon from Team Rocket. Players must simply catch nine first forms in the wild to complete the full Hoenn Collection Challenge.

After the Hoenn Celebration comes the Johto Celebration, which will start on January 26. Players can expect many of the same tasks and bonuses they've seen in the last few Pokemon GO Celebration events.

There will be plenty of wild Johto Pokemon, a Collection Challenge to complete, and Johto themed Legendary Pokemon to catch in raids.