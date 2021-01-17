The Pokemon GO community day for January is underway, and a shiny Machop can be caught by the luckiest of trainers.

The first community day of 2021 has arrived with a focus on the tiny fighting type Pokemon, Machop. It takes place from 11 AM to 5 PM, the player's local time, on January 16, 2021.

The spawn rate for Machop will be astronomical. On top of that, shiny versions will be appearing much more frequently in Pokemon GO. It is going to be an exciting day of Machop catching.

How to get a shiny Machop in Pokemon GO

🥊 #PokemonGOCommunityDay has started in areas around the world! Be on the lookout for Machop on January 16 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. local time. If you’re lucky, you might find a Shiny one! 🥊 pic.twitter.com/KmbxsMN9Dy — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) January 16, 2021

Catching a shiny Machop in Pokemon GO require the same methods for catching other shiny Pokemon. It is all about the grind and a little patience to ensure one will be captured.

Be sure to resupply the Poke Ball and incense inventory. Machop will appear a ton, so luring them in with an incense will ensure a massive amount will swarm the in-game player character.

Encounter every single one that appears. That will give XP, Machop Candy, and hopefully discover the debuting shiny variant of the fighting type. It will be a golden-green color rather than its normal light blue hue.

With so many appearing, the chance to catch the shiny Machop is heightened. One is bound to appear with so many encounters.

Pokemon GO community day special research

🎟 Trainers, tickets for the exclusive January #PokemonGOCommunityDay Special Research story featuring Machop are available in the in-game shop! 🎟 pic.twitter.com/t1yyY7Chl5 — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) January 15, 2021

Pokemon GO players will be able to participate in the community day regardless, seeing increased Machop appearances. Those willing to spend $0.99 will receive a special research story for the duration of the community day event.

This special research focuses on catching many Machop throughout the day. "Straight to the Top, Machop!" will have players catching the Pokemon, powering up others, evolving a number of Machop, and making sure those Poke Ball throws land perfectly.

Evolving Machop to Machoke and then to Machomp two hours beforer the community day ends will earn players an exclusive charged move. A shiny Machomp with the special move will be one of the rarest and most powerful fighting Pokemon in Pokemon GO.