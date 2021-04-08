How to catch a shiny Rufflet in Pokemon GO

Rufflet is a Normal/Flying-type Pokemon that evolves into Braviary when 50 candies are given to it in Pokemon GO. The shiny version of Rufflet is a catch that players of the game won't want to miss out on.

There are a few different approaches to catching a shiny Rufflet that a trainer can try, though it would be most effective to make use of all the methods. When it comes down to it, finding the shiny is all about increasing the amount of encounters a player has with Rufflets.

Here's how to get one in your pokeball in Pokemon GO.

How do you catch a shiny Rufflet in Pokemon GO?

The shiny form of Rufflet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

A Pokemon GO player's best chance of catching a shiny Rufflet is before the Spring into Spring event ends at 8:00 p.m. local time on April 8th.

From April 4th until the end of the event, Rufflet will be appearing more often in the wild, along with a few other spring-themed Pokemon. The more times a trainer encounters Rufflet, the better their odds are of it being a shiny one.

There are a few other ways to get more shiny Rufflet opportunities during this time as well. One of these is to hatch as many 2 km eggs as possible, because one of the featured Pokemon that will be hatching from them is none-other than the eagle-like Pocket Monster.

Other than hatching eggs and the increased frequency of Rufflets showing up in the wild, there is one more method that players who want the shiny version should try. During the Spring into Spring event, the Pokemon will be one of the featured Pocket Monsters appearing in tier one raids. Therefore, trainers should do as many of these as possible to increase their chance of encountering a shiny.

Another benefit to doing the raids is that a player will be rewarded with a guaranteed Rufflet encounter if they complete two raids during the event. That's because winning two raids is one of the Spring into Spring Field Research tasks. Of course, this encounter is not guaranteed to be a shiny, but its yet another opportunity for the special version of Rufflet to show up.

Players should hurry and make use of these tactics, as once the event ends, getting the opportunity of catching a shiny Rufflet in the wild will be much lower.

