How and where to catch a Snowy Flopper in Fortnite's Operation Snowdown

The latest Operation Snowdown quest in Fortnite requires players to find and consume a Snowy Flopper.

The Snowy Flopper is an uncommon-tier fish that restores 15 HP and grants the player the "Cold Feet" ability. This ability can be beneficial for players gliding through the map quickly, especially if caught in a storm.

Catching the Snowy Flopper is relatively simple once the player is sure where to find them. Much like other fishes in Fortnite, gamers can use a simple fishing rod found in the fishing barrels at various locations on the map.

However, since the Snowy Flopper is a snow-themed fish, their spawn density is highest in the snow-clad regions, north of Misty Medows on the map.

Today's Operation Snowdown Quest:



Catch A Snowy Flopper.



Reward: Toe Pick Pickaxe #Fortnite



You'll unlock Snowmando if you have completed all so far! pic.twitter.com/VameSOi86I — Fortnite Leaks & News (@fortbrleakks) December 25, 2020

Here's everything that players need to know about the Snowy Flopper from Fortnite's Operation Snowdown Quests.

Snowy Flopper in Fortnite

Advertisement

Completing all the quests present in Operation Snowdown rewards players with the original Snowmado outfit. However, completing the Snowy Flopper quests shouldn't usually take players more than one match of Fortnite.

On this Twitter account we stand for Snowy flopper



JUST LOOK AT HIM pic.twitter.com/QMwo8t6ogJ — ❄️Meta❄️ (@MetaFoudreFlam1) December 21, 2020

Although the Snowy Flopper fish has a higher spawn rate in the snowy region near Misty Meadows, it is not limited to the area. It can be found anywhere on the map; however, to increase the chances of catching one, players are advised to venture into regions with a confirmed higher spawn-rate.

Catch a Snowy Flopper to get the Toe Pick Pickaxe!

Report to Snowmando to get the quest. pic.twitter.com/AewFPCn5Rp — FBR Game ❄️⛄️ (@FBR_Game) December 25, 2020

Completing the Snowy Flopper challenge also rewards players with the Toe Pick Pickaxe. This item has the design of an upside-down skating-blade attached on to a stick.

Advertisement

Catch A Snowy Flopper | Fortnite Operation Snowdown Challenges #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/8MfhZYeY5w — Fortnite Challenges (@FortBRChallenge) December 25, 2020

Given that the catch rate of Snowy Floppers is relatively high in Fortnite, it shouldn't take players more than four tries before landing upon the fish. They are also advised to note that the Cold Feet ability, gained by consuming a Snowy Flopper, is disjointed as soon as it comes into contact with water.

For those who have already completed all the other quests from the series, completing the new Snowy Flopper quest would reward them with the Snowmando Outfit in Fortnite.