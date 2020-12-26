"That shouldn't exist!": xQc reacts to explicit body pillow of himself

Popular Twitch streamer Felix "xQc" Lengyel recently had a hilarious reaction to a fan's festive gift.

The 25-year old recently hosted a Christmas-themed stream called #xqcgift, where fans across the globe shared the gifts they had received for Christmas.

Hi!! I got a new headset! I love watching your streams so much! Your streams make me so happy! @spicykimchi___ in chat! #xqcgift #zoomer pic.twitter.com/NQ4XIRVEOO — spicykimchi (@spicykimchi7) December 25, 2020

As he scrolled through several such images of gifts received by fans, he came across one particular post that "shook him." A Twitch streamer, named Zoil, was hugging a body pillow modeled on none other than xQc himself!

What made the situation all the more hilarious was that the pillow depicts xQc wearing a revealing crop top, which prompted him to blatantly comment that "this thing should not even exist!" as his chat watched on in amusement.

xQc reacts to his revelatory body pillow

In the above clip, xQc reacts to an image of Twitch streamer Zoil hugging a rather unique avatar of the former, in the form of a body pillow.

On seeing it, he expressed an instant aversion to it and hilariously commented:

"What the f**k is that man?! Guys, he's had this for a while. This is just weird. That should not even exist; that, that shouldn't exist, whatever dude."

As he awkwardly decided to proceed with the stream, news of the xQc body pillow soon went viral, as fans came up with hilarious reactions to Zoil's unique

ur just jealous LOL — VoV (@VoVow_) December 26, 2020

NAHHHHHHHHHH — asyc (@asyyyc) December 25, 2020

Send the link bro where did you get it 😳😳😳 — Aidan (@AidanBaitz) December 25, 2020

Man of culture * — Gijsro (@Gijsro1) December 26, 2020

Pls give us the full body pillow — Fiery Sprinting Cheetah (@HigherBot) December 26, 2020

In terms of the weirdest segment on #xqcgift, Zoil's explicit xQc body pillow is right up in the list of top candidates.

xQc is one of the most popular Twitch streamers today, with millions of followers across the globe. He often streams a plethora of games such as Fall Guys, PUBG, Fortnite, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, and most recently, Escape from Tarkov.

Known to churn out various games daily, he is often praised as one of the most wholesome and entertaining streamers today.