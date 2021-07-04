How to catch a walking stick in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

The bugs in Animal Crossing games are one of its most interesting aspects. Somehow, a line of games that feature jock lions and jerk seagulls also contain seasonal bugs and insects that are anatomically correct and have surprisingly realistic traits.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons particularly features quite a rich roster of bugs in the game, and unlike the devs of CS: GO, players can catch them. Jokes apart, the game features some pretty magnificent little creatures.

As the Bug Off event is towards the end of this month, players need to know their bugs: which ones to catch for a quick profit, which ones are jackpots and which ones are a pretty nice waste of time.

Unfortunately, the Walking Stick belongs to the third category. However, players do have a thing for unique insects.

Also read: Gulliver in Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Everything you need to know about the notorious seagull in the game

Meet the Walking Stick bug from Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which is exactly how it sounds

The name of this insect is entirely literal, as it looks like a twig. Truly, the Walking Stick bug is not one of the more popular or magnificent bugs in the game. But it is available in abundance and players can sell it for some quick money.

The Walking Stick is a bug of uncommon rarity and has appeared in nearly all the Animal Crossing games. In real life, this rather peculiar insect and its varieties can be found in Southeast Asia, South America and Australia.

Now, how does one catch this thing? Players can find this one on their island from either from 4 AM to 8 AM or from 5 PM to 7 PM. Walking sticks can be seen on almost any tree players can find on their island.

Selling one will fetch 600 Bells, which is not much but is honest work. However, since these are abundant, players will have multiple chances to catch one and they can sell in bulk. Players will have to be cautious and low-key while catching these, otherwise they might scare the whole lot away.

Edited by Gautham Balaji