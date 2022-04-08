How to catch wasps in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (The fastest way)

Wasps are every player's nightmare in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. They are notorious for their nasty stings, leaving the player’s face swollen and misshapen.

However, there is no way that players can avoid encountering wasps in the game, since they have to shake trees to obtain goods from trees for DIY recipes and other items.

Therefore, players have to learn various tactics to avoid getting stung by wasps whenever in the game.

Here is the fastest way through which players can catch wasps in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Fastest method using which players can catch wasps in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

The only way that players can avoid getting stung by wasps while trying to procure items by shaking trees is by catching the wasps. However, there is a certain technique to this, and attempting to catch wasps in any other method might prove unsuccessful.

Follow the steps listed below:

Players must approach the tree with their net out in their hands

Once they have shaken the tree and the wasp net falls out of the tree, players will automatically face the wasps

Players must not move once they recover from the shock and immediately press the "A" button. Doing so will make the player catch the wasp easily

Kevin Snow @bravemule Guaranteed wasp catch: shake trees from this angle, then just hit the A button when you auto-rotates. No movement, works every time. #ACNH Guaranteed wasp catch: shake trees from this angle, then just hit the A button when you auto-rotates. No movement, works every time. #ACNH https://t.co/TQZiUSHkR3

While this method might sound very easy to accomplish successfully, there are a few things players must keep in mind when trying to catch wasps.

They are as follows:

Players must make sure they have their nets out in their hands when they go to shake the tree.

They must make sure they shake the tree from the front. This will reduce any chances of accidentally shaking the tree once again or hitting the tree with a net instead of the wasp.

Catching a wasp will not only prevent players from getting stung, but can also be financially beneficial. Wasps can be sold to Timmy and Tommy Nook for 2,500 Bells. Additionally, if players wait for Flick to arrive on their island, they can even sell the wasps for 3,750 Bells.

This is the easiest and also the fastest way in which players can catch wasps in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

