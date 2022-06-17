How to catch a Wimpod in Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go has continued to innovate and add new elements of gameplay to the beloved mobile blockbuster. The latest event features a crossover with the iconic Pokemon Trading Card Game and introduces a few new creatures to the game's massive catalog.

Wimpod is an arthropod creature introduced in Pokemon Sun and Moon. It is a dual-type Water/Bug Pokemon that is known for its cowardice and voracious appetite. Wimpods are sought after because they evolve at level 30 into the deadly Hard Scale Pokemon Golisopod. Wimpod is finally making its grand debut in the mobile game.

Catching a Wimpod in Pokemon Go

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



Don’t forget to use



pokemongolive.com/post/adventure… Adventure Week has begun in areas around the world! ⛏️ 🪨 🥾Don’t forget to use #SeasonOfGO whenever you share your discoveries on social media! Adventure Week has begun in areas around the world! ⛏️ 🪨 🥾 Don’t forget to use #SeasonOfGO whenever you share your discoveries on social media!pokemongolive.com/post/adventure… https://t.co/uf4b7XLbAe

Wimpod joined the Pokemon Go Pokedex as of June 16 in the TCG Crossover Event. There are a few ways players can get their hands on this capable insect, but it will take a close eye and some determination.

The easiest way to catch a Wimpod is the old-fashioned way of capturing any Pokemon. Head out into the wild, specifically near areas rich with Water or Bug type creatures.

Wimpod is new to the game, so its encounter rate will be substantially higher for the event. The ongoing two-week period during which the TCG Crossover will be the best time to grab Wimpod in the wild.

Players having trouble stumbling upon Wimpod can take on the insect in One-Star Raids. These raids will be very easy and can be beaten by a lone player. The average Wimpod raid should be presented as follows:

Wimpod Raid CP - 1894 CP

- 1894 CP CP range for catching Wimpod - 255 to 286 CP

- 255 to 286 CP Weather (Rain) boosted CP range - 319 to 358 CP

To best this raid, go in with an Electric or Flying-type Pokemon. Zapdos is an extremely powerful choice, but any high-level creature of either type should do the trick.

Finally, the TCG Crossover features research tasks that will occasionally send players after a Wimpod. These tasks change from one day to the next, so players might have to wander between PokeStops to find the task.

Using Wimpod in Pokemon Go

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp 🥾 Feeling intrepid, Trainers? You can get into the Adventure Week spirit by wearing these adventure-themed avatar items. Good luck in your future encounters with Tyrunt and Amaura! #SeasonOfGO 🥾 Feeling intrepid, Trainers? You can get into the Adventure Week spirit by wearing these adventure-themed avatar items. Good luck in your future encounters with Tyrunt and Amaura! #SeasonOfGO https://t.co/rd8G9UQ2dw

The main reason to catch a Wimpod in Pokemon Go is to evolve it into a Golisopod. Wimpod will be an important part of the Pokedex, but it's not much use in combat.

Players will need to catch a ton of Wimpods to evolve their first one into a Golisopod. Using Pinap Berries will speed the process along, but it'll still take quite a few. Getting the Wimpod candy will take quite a while and a ton of good luck, but it's often worth it.

It will take a whopping 400 Wimpod candy to evolve the creature into a Golisopod. Be sure to make Wimpod the trainer's Buddy Pokemon to earn more candy as the game goes on. Move quickly because Wimpods may be much harder to acquire after the two-week event ends.

Pokemon Go introduces new creatures with most of its new events, and those who want to catch them all must be swift. Wimpod isn't too hard to catch, but players will need to catch a lot of them to unlock its primary use.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far