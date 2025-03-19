How to do chain wrestling in WWE 2k25

Chain wrestling in WWE 2K25 is a key feature that adds a realistic touch to matches. It is the back-and-forth grappling you often see at the start of a wrestling match when two wrestlers test each other’s strength and skill. This feature allows you to trade holds and counters, giving you an early advantage if used well.

This guide will walk you through how to initiate chain wrestling, how the mini-game works, and how to turn it off.

How to start chain wrestling in WWE 2K25

Press the respective buttons to grapple (Image via 2K Games // YouTube/@Bottom Tier)

To initiate chain wrestling, grab your opponent and hold the button until the sequence starts. On PlayStation, grab your opponent by pressing and holding the Circle button. On Xbox, do the same by holding the B button. You can trigger chain wrestling twice in a match.

The first time happens automatically when the chain icon is active. The second can be done manually, but only when both wrestlers have enough stamina left.

Starting the match with chain wrestling helps you take control early. If you master the timing, you’ll find it easier to wear down your opponent and shift the momentum in your favor.

How the chain wrestling mini-game works

Once chain wrestling starts, a mini-game appears on the screen. During this sequence, you can perform three different actions: switch, attack, or wrench.

1) Available actions

Choose the right option (Image via 2K Games // YouTube/@Bottom Tier)

Switch allows you to transition into a different hold, keeping the chain wrestling going. Attack lets you perform an offensive move or push your opponent away, breaking the chain. Wrench allows you to apply a submission-style hold, like a headlock, armbar, or leg lock, depending on the wrestler's position.

2) Choose the right action

The mini-game shows green segments within the circle, which represent the best chances of success for each action. The more green segments an action has, the higher your chances of winning the exchange. Choosing the right action at the right time is key to gaining the upper hand.

3) Find the hotspot

The red circle will stop expanding (Image via 2K Games // YouTube/@Bottom Tier)

To succeed in chain wrestling, rotate the left joystick to locate the “hotspot.” You’ll know you’ve found it when the controller vibrates. Once the red circle stops expanding, move the joystick again to find the next hotspot.

4) Maintain control

The chain wrestling sequence can last for a while as both wrestlers try to gain control. Wrestlers with high grappling stats have a better chance of winning these exchanges, so stay focused and react quickly to gain an advantage.

You can turn off chain wrestling in the game settings if you do not like the technical struggle and want a more direct match. For that, go to the main menu and click on the Gameplay option. Then, look for 'Chain Wrestling' within the settings and turn it off.

In WWE 2K25, strategy and practicality are enhanced with chain wrestling. Chain wrestling does not guarantee victory in matches, but knowing it allows you to create effective strategies and engage in more entertaining matches.

