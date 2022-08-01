How to change your character's appearance in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 fits the RPG mold perfectly by giving players the ability to change their character's appearance.

Customization has been a big part of previous Xenoblade Chronicles games, and it returns in the franchise's third entry. Players can change their character's outfits in a variety of different styles.

The game doesn't really explain how to change a character's appearance. However, the entire party can eventually have a brand new look once players find themselves in Chapter 3.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer

Characters don't have to wear outfits assigned to their current class in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

A look at the Characters section of the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 menu (Image via Nintendo)

It doesn't take long to make it through the first two chapters of the game. By Chapter 3, many of the key elements of XC3 have been introduced, such as the Interlinking mechanic and the ability to change clothes.

New classes will become available, and the party will change into different clothing. As players reach Colony 4, the ability to give any member of the party a new outfit also becomes available.

PokéGeorge @stickempowers Okay, dinner then Xenoblade. I've got the full group and the ability to switch roles/clothing and I think I'm probably coming up on my first colony/town since The Story began so exciting times. Okay, dinner then Xenoblade. I've got the full group and the ability to switch roles/clothing and I think I'm probably coming up on my first colony/town since The Story began so exciting times.

Here is how to access the character appearance section of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 and change up some looks:

Press the X button after the ability to change clothing has been unlocked. This will open the menu where players can select the Characters section.

In the Characters section, choose the Clothing option between Accessories and Interlink towards the bottom of the list.

Use the L and R buttons to move back and forth between the different party members and their outfit options. The outfits available will be displayed. What's available is based on what the character has previously worn.

Press A to confirm the outfit selection, and the character will wear it until the next time it is changed.

Characters don't have to wear the outfit assigned to the current class they are playing as. They can wear whatever outfit is listed in the Clothing area of the Characters section.

How to unlock more appearance options in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

More clothing options become available when classes are mastered (Image via Nintendo)

There are a couple of ways to unlock more clothing options in XC3. The first method is to simply play through the story. Different attires will become available at certain points in the campaign.

Next up is the Rank 10 method. A class' special outfit becomes available to a character that has reached Rank 10. Leveling up all classes to their maximum rank will open up the most appearance options.

Croc #XenobladeChronicles3 Oclock @CrocOclock Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Expansion Pass Vol.1 will provide players useful items and clothing. Vol.2 follows with a new hero tale and challenge battles. #XenobladeChronicles3 Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Expansion Pass Vol.1 will provide players useful items and clothing. Vol.2 follows with a new hero tale and challenge battles. #XenobladeChronicles3 https://t.co/zy9qEcYsDD

Lastly, as of right now, players can purchase the Volume 1 Expansion Pass for Xenoblade Chronicles 3. This provides a re-color of all of the six base class outfits that can be worn.

Nothing else has been announced, but players can expect more outfit options if there are future expansions added to the game. There will be plenty of appearances to mix and match in the party until that happens.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far