"Let's cut content and call it an expansion": Twitter users reacts to annoucement of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Expansion Pass

After five long years, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will release as the successor to the 2017 release, and fans are quite excited. Along with all the important details, information about the upcoming expansions, which will arrive later, has also been announced.
While the content looks quite promising, there has been an increasing animosity among fans over the announcement's timing. Several gamers believe that the developers should have waited for the game to be released.
The modern generation of games has made expansions and future-paid DLCs quite common. What has irritated several fans is that Xenoblade Chronicles is yet to release. However, the developers have not waited to give out the details of the expansions. While some fans are okay with it, few think it showcases greed.
Fans react on Twitter at Xenoblade Chronicles 3 developers announcing the expansion before the game's release
One common response was related to the timing of the announcement of the expansion pass. Several fans believe that the DLC being announced before the game's release looks poor.
Those who played Xenoblade Chronicles 2 vouched for quality as they stated how its day one expansion pass was better than the main game.
Another fan also added that if Xenoblade Chronicles follows the same pattern, the expansion pass will be worth its price.
Despite how good the quality of some of the previous content was, one fan believes that the developers are giving an easy excuse for haters to simply hate the game.
It appears that the capabilities of the Nintendo Switch are also in question as one Twitter user stated how the game looked compared to a mobile game.
The Torna expansion in the past was completely worth it, and fans loved playing the content. One fan believes that if the expansion of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is even half of it, fans will get their money's worth.
However, not everyone is exactly happy with the decision as one player feels that the seasonal expansion is just a way to get players to spend more.
While some fans do not have a problem with the price and probable content, what they are against is announcing the DLC before the game has been released.
The relatively newer players seem to think that the developers will just cut content from the base game and re-sell it as added content.
It remains to be seen what the contents of the expansion will be and if it will be like the previous experience. In the case of the latter, fans will surely be happy, but until it all releases, there will always be a shadow of uncertainty.