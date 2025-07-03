How to Change Eye Color in Mecha BREAK

In Mecha BREAK, customizing your pilot isn’t just a side activity it’s part of the experience. Sure, soaring through the skies in a heavily armed Striker is the real draw, but putting your personal stamp on the character behind the controls adds something extra. One of the more subtle ways to do that is by changing your eye color.

If you’ve poked around the customization options recently and wondered where the color wheel went, you’re not imagining things. The system’s changed a bit since the beta. Here's a quick and simple guide on how things work now.

How to alter the color of your eyes in Mecha Break

It’s not hidden, but it’s tucked into a specific part of the customization menu. Here’s how to find it:

Start from the main lobby - First, hop into the character customization screen. You’ll find it alongside your loadout and garage options, usually labeled something like “Appearance” or “Customization.”

- First, hop into the character customization screen. You’ll find it alongside your loadout and garage options, usually labeled something like “Appearance” or “Customization.” Go to the Makeup section - Once you're in, switch over to the Makeup tab. This is where most of the face-related adjustments live.

- Once you're in, switch over to the Makeup tab. This is where most of the face-related adjustments live. Look for “Iris” - Inside Makeup, you’ll see a few different categories. The one you want is Iris, that’s the setting for eye color.

- Inside Makeup, you’ll see a few different categories. The one you want is Iris, that’s the setting for eye color. Pick a preset color - Here’s where the change kicks in. You no longer get to fine-tune your own shades with RGB sliders or hex codes. Instead, you’ll see a small list of preset eye colors like blue, green, red, maybe even violet, depending on what’s unlocked. Just click the one you like, preview it, and you’re good to go.

- Here’s where the change kicks in. You no longer get to fine-tune your own shades with RGB sliders or hex codes. Instead, you’ll see a small list of preset eye colors like blue, green, red, maybe even violet, depending on what’s unlocked. Just click the one you like, preview it, and you’re good to go. Apply the change - Don’t forget to hit Confirm or Apply once you’ve made your pick, or you’ll lose it when you back out.

If you played during the beta or earlier test builds, you might remember a more flexible system. You could customize just about every visual detail of your pilot, including the exact eye color by using a full color picker.

In the current version, those advanced tools are gone. Most cosmetic features now use predefined color swatches. It simplifies the process, but also limits how creative you can get with certain features.

Also worth noting is that if you saved a character appearance during the beta, those settings might not carry over cleanly to the full release. The game now treats some of those older options as outdated or unavailable.

