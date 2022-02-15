How to change the HUD size in Lost Ark

Lost Ark has completed its messy expansion from South Korea to the rest of the world and has become a huge topic of conversation. Amazon's newest free-to-play MMORPG has quickly been placed among the highest player bases in Steam history.

The game is clearly very popular but has also been somewhat controversial. The game's unusual approach to many aspects has left some fans scratching their heads.

Adjusting HUD size in Lost Ark

The HUD size controls are located in the Video section of the Settings menu. To adjust its size in-game, simply pause and open up the settings. Navigate to the Video tab and scroll down.

There are five options for HUD size in Lost Ark. The default is labeled 100% and will be the selected option upon looking into the menu for the first time. There are two options to make the HUD smaller and two to make it larger.

The HUD can be adjusted down to 90% or 80%, each of which will reduce the size of the game's HUD elements. It can also be adjusted up to 105% or 110%, which will slightly increase the size of on-screen details.

What makes up the HUD in Lost Ark?

The HUD set at 100%. (Image via Smilegate RPG)

The HUD of a game includes all of the on-screen information and graphics that surround the actual moment-to-moment gameplay. There are countless elements that could make up that concept and it varies heavily from game to game.

In Lost Ark, the HUD is fairly expansive, as is common with MMORPGs. At the bottom of the screen, players can find health and magic meters. Beneath those are icons representing the various moves available to the player.

The lower right corner holds a series of small buttons used for easy access to online options. The settings, servers, and store can be found in that area.

The largest HUD elements include the minimap in the upper right-hand corner and the quest information listed beneath it. Smaller indicators such as gold and resurrection feathers take up a bit of the upper left corner.

All of these things will be affected by the player choosing to adjust the HUD size. These elements will shrink and grow with the selected choices, taking up more or less of the screen as desired.

Elements that won't be adjusted with HUD size choices include NPC dialog windows and attack animations. Though they can be obtrusive, these elements must be adjusted with separate menu options.

