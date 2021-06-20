How to change your ID name in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI)

On June 17th, Battlegrounds Mobile India’s Early Access was released by the developers. Players have been provided with an option to migrate their data, including the nickname, from the game’s global version.

However, many players wish to change their user ID and have unique names to set them apart from the rest. They can use the rename cards available in Battlegrounds Mobile India to alter their nicknames.

This article guides players on changing their ID name in BGMI.

A step-by-step guide on changing the ID name in Battlegrounds Mobile India

To change their IGNs via the Rename Card, players need to follow these steps:

Step 1: Players have to open Battlegrounds Mobile India on their mobile devices and tap on the “Inventory” option.

Step 2: Next, they will have to tap on this icon as shown in the given photo:

Tap on this icon

Step 3: After that, they will need to scroll down to find the “Rename Card” and tap on the “Use” button.

Players will have to click on the "Use" button

Step 4: A dialog box will appear asking the players to enter a new name. Upon doing so, they need to press “OK” to change the IGN in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Enter the new name in the text-field

Note: The names can only be changed once per day.

Rename Card

Developers have provided everyone with a free rename card:

(Image via Gaming Duniya / YouTube)

However, if users still do not own a name change card, they can purchase it from the in-game store by following these steps:

1) Players need to click on the “Shop” icon and tap on the “Treasures” tab.

2) Next, they need to tap the “Rename Card” and click on the “180” UC option.

3) A pop-up prompting users to confirm the purchase will appear. Once the player has confirmed it, the Rename Card will be purchased.

Note: This article is for beginners. While these steps may seem obvious to you, several new players often search for these "newbie" tips and tricks.

