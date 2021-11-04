How to change the language in Apex Legends

Apex Legends is heading into Season 11, and plenty of players have climbed on board to the Battle Royale. Considering how many platforms the game is available on and how many players have joined, language options are a necessary part of the Apex Legends settings.

How those language settings in Apex Legends change may depend on the platform that players are using. Consoles such as Xbox and PlayStation will have a separate process when compared to PC platforms such as Steam and Origin. Regardless of the system, changing the language set for Apex Legends is typically an easy process without too much hassle to worry about.

Changing the language settings on consoles in Apex Legends

Console players that are on Xbox and PlayStation will have the easiest time when changing the language settings in their game. There are technically two options that players can use, but the first involves opening up Apex Legends. Once the game is open, players can head to the settings, find the language tab, and choose the desired option.

Of course, players could always choose the default language of their consoles if they desired to change that as well. That change would also translate to Apex Legends by default, but players can always go back to their settings in either area to change the standard language.

Console players who are using the Nintendo Switch have a bit more of an obstacle before changing their Apex Legends language. Players will need to head to the Switch eShop and search for new dialect packs. Downloading the desired dialect audio pack will allow players to make a change to Apex Legends.

Changing the language settings on PC for Apex Legends

There are two platforms on PC that are available to download Apex Legends on, Origin and Steam. While they serve the same purpose, they tend to have different settings methods for their games.

On Origin, the EA-owned platform for Apex Legends, players need to head to their library and look for the game. When the game is selected, players will have an option to open up a gear icon with settings. The option for new languages is found there.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The process for Steam is similar, and players need to select Apex Legends in Steam. From there, open up the properties section and change the language on the left side tab of the options. Overall, the process for language changes in Apex Legends is quick and easy.

Edited by Shaheen Banu