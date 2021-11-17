How to change license plates in Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5 has tons of customization, from the wheels on your car all the way to the license plate.

Car enthusiasts love being able to deck their vehicles out to their liking and customization is at the heart of Forza Horizon 5. This is emobided in the ability to get a custom license plate with a nickname or other wacky phrase on it.

In Forza Horizon 5, you can change your license plate to whatever best fits the car you're driving. Like many other features in the game, this can be done at a Horizon Festival site or at the home you currently occupy.

Steps to changing license plates in Forza Horizon 5

The Forza Horizon 5 license plate editing menu. (Image via Playground Games)

The license plate you receive in Forza Horizon 5 isn't something done at random. When you reach the Horizon Festival Mexico location for the first time in the early stages of the game, you will be given the chance to customize your license plate.

That isn't the only time you can do it, however. You are able to change your license plate any time you please in Forza Horizon 5. Just head to your in-game house or one of the six Horizon Festival areas across the map.

Mike @TerminalRuby I was "persuaded" to download Forza Horizon 5 on gamepass since it was there and carefully choose my license plate name. I was "persuaded" to download Forza Horizon 5 on gamepass since it was there and carefully choose my license plate name. https://t.co/C8pJJri5JS

Access the Horizon Festival menu at one of those locations. Then you will want to navigate to the Garage section. From there, scroll down until you find the tab labeled License Plate.

Select that option and you will be taken to the license plate edit menu of Forza Horizon 5. This is where you can customize your license plate into whatever seven characters you can think of but make sure to not use offensive words or you could get banned.

Brandon Orselli @brandonorselli Started playing Forza Horizon 5 with my son. Game looks incredible TBH, truly the first next-generation game I've seen that actually looks legitimately impressive. Going to be dumb and max out this Ford Bronco starter SUV rofl. Peep my license plate too 👀 Started playing Forza Horizon 5 with my son. Game looks incredible TBH, truly the first next-generation game I've seen that actually looks legitimately impressive. Going to be dumb and max out this Ford Bronco starter SUV rofl. Peep my license plate too 👀 https://t.co/F87BL9nqvo

You are able to include letters, numbers, and the Horizon emblems specific to the game. Go through the different slots and select the character you want to take over that spot on the license plate.

Once you have the perfect custom license plate number, you just need to confirm it. After that, you'll be able to see your new license plate number on the back of the car you are driving in Forza Horizon 5.

Edited by Danyal Arabi