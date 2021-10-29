How to change outfits in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy provides players with game-altering choices and plenty of customization.

There are abilities you can purchase as well as unlockable outfits you can place on the various Guardians in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy. New outfits are always welcomed in games like this.

Once you unlock a new outfit, you can go into the Guardians menu and select the character you want to customize. From there, you can choose to change their outfit and select one from the available ones.

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: How to swap outfits

Star-Lord's outfits in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (Image via Square Enix)

Outfits such as Rocket's MCU attire can change the entire dynamic of a scene in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy. Not only do they add a level of customization to the game, but they can also make things look so much cooler.

As you progress through the game and find or unlock outfits, you can change a Guardian's costume at virtually any point. You just need to pause the game to enter the main menu.

ben shambrook @shambrookben Are there alternate outfits in guardians of the galaxy? Cause if I can play with the proper uniforms I suddenly care a whole lot more about that game? Are there alternate outfits in guardians of the galaxy? Cause if I can play with the proper uniforms I suddenly care a whole lot more about that game? https://t.co/kSrQUdYZJY

The entire group of characters will be on the screen. You can use the analog stick to rotate through the different Guardians until you highlight the one you want to select.

After you've chosen a character, you'll be on their Guardians page, where you can purchase abilities, see their stats, and read a small description about how they are useful.

In the bottom right corner, you will see the word Outfits next to a button that depends on your system. Press Triangle on PlayStation, Y on Xbox, and X on the Nintendo Switch.

ً @CodedCrusader Wow. Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is everything I wanted out of Marvel's Avengers.



Great linear story that rewards exploration, not having to pain for character outfits & great characters.



The dialogue between the Guardians is amazing.



Can't put it down. Wow. Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is everything I wanted out of Marvel's Avengers.Great linear story that rewards exploration, not having to pain for character outfits & great characters.The dialogue between the Guardians is amazing. Can't put it down. https://t.co/TcdhVfT4hi

This will open up the outfits page, showcasing all of the outfits you have unlocked for that specific Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy character. At that point, you just need to confirm what outfit you want them to wear.

Cycle through the outfits with the joystick and click the Apply button to put that attire on your character. To the right of the screen, you can see some tidbits regarding the outfit, such as when it first appeared and who created it.

Edited by R. Elahi