Where to find the MCU Rocket outfit in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy has plenty of customization, including outfits for the various Guardians.

Each character has their own Marvel Cinematic Universe outfit available in the game. One thing that players are excited to locate is the MCU outfit for the fiesty raccoon known as Rocket.

The MCU outfit for Rocket in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is one of the easiest, and the first, outfits you will find. Players can get their hands on it during the opening chapter of the game.

Note: Potential spoilers for Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy ahead.

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: How to obtain Rocket's outfit

The fallen spacecraft in Chapter 1 (Image via Square Enix)

In Chapter one, as Star-Lord, you will be exploring a ruined spacecraft. Continue with this mission until you reach a section of the ship that Rocket Raccoon declares a dead-end.

Groot and Rocket will then move through a small opening to your right. Don't follow them through the opening. Instead, take a left through a caged structure to look for the outfit.

The chest containing Rocket's MCU outfit (Image via Square Enix)

Jump down the ledge and you'll come to a strange pink structure that may appear blocked off. Star-Lord can actually slide through a hole in the pink structure and continue through.

Inside there will be a glowing purple chest. Interact with the chest to open it and you'll be rewarded with the MCU Rocket skin in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy. Simply backtrack and reunite with Rocket and Groot to continue the story.

How to wear the MCU Rocket outfit

Rocket's MCU outfit (Image via Square Enix)

To change a character's outfit in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, open the Guardian's menu. Cycle through to the Guardian you would like to change the outfit of.

Look to the bottom right corner to see which button you need to press to open the outfit selection screen. It all depends on what system you are playing Guardians of the Galaxy on.

Scroll down to the outfit you would like to select, in this case, Rocket's Marvel Cinematic Universe outfit. Simply confirm that you'd like to change his outfit, and Rocket will be wearing his iconic orange.

