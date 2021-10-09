How to change your profile image in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Changing the profile image on Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is a great way to show off the gamer's favorite characters from some of their beloved cartoons.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl has only been out for a short period of time and is getting positive reviews. Released by Ludosity Game and with some help from Fair Play Games, this new title uses characters from popular Nickelodeon shows and puts them in a Super Smash Bros-inspired fighting game. It has been received positively by both the fighting game community and cartoon fans alike.

How can players change the character on their profile in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl?

The profile image of Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl players is what appears when other players look at their profile. It’s located next to their name and rank.

To change this image, players simply need to find the purple icon labeled “Player Profile.” This should be found at the bottom of the screen when the player loads the Online section. From there, players can scroll through multiple options to find which character they want to show love to on their profile.

There are multiple profile images for gamers to choose from in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, 55 to be exact. Players won’t have access to all 55 once they get the game, though. As they complete arcade mode with more and more characters, they will get more and more image options.

To get all 55 image options in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, a player will have to complete arcade mode with every character. This might be worth it, though, since doing so awards the champion with the 'Everything is Connected' achievement.

If players want this done quickly, they can simply complete arcade mode on Very Easy difficulty. This gives the player five stocks, the enemies only get one, and their AI is dumbed down. It should be a piece of cake to beat arcade mode this way.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl was released on October 5. This game is playable on PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Nintendo Switch consoles.

