How to change regions in Mecha BREAK

Mecha BREAK pits you in high-energy mech combat against gamers from all over the world, but the server you connect to matters. Maybe your matches feel sluggish or it takes forever to find a game. Or maybe your friends are in a completely different region and you’re stuck playing solo. Whatever the case, your server region might be the problem, and luckily, it’s an easy fix.
How to change server regions in Mecha BREAK
Mecha BREAK connects players worldwide, but not every server will work equally well for you. Depending on where you live or who you play with, you might be better off in a different region. And if your friends are in another part of the world, the only way to consistently play with them is by switching to their server.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Some places have more players than others, and the skill level varies greatly. If you're stuck in lobbies with a comparatively higher traffic during every match or it's taking much too long to locate games, consider switching areas to see if things feel more balanced.
Here’s how you can change your servers in Mecha BREAK:
- Open Mecha BREAK but stop at the title screen. Don’t log in yet.
- In one of the corners (usually bottom-right), look for a button labeled Region or Server.
- Click it to open the list of available regions.
- Pick your new region from the list (NA, EU, APAC, etc.).
- Confirm your choice, then log in and you’re good to go.
The switch happens before login, so it only takes a few seconds.
Read more: Mecha BREAK not working on PC: possible fixes and reasons
Sometimes, server switching doesn’t go as planned. Here’s how you handle the most common issues:
- Ensure your game is properly updated. If it still doesn't appear, try restarting or reinstalling.
- Check your internet speed, try a wired connection and turn off any background downloads.
- The server might be down temporarily. Check Mecha BREAK’s official Twitter account for maintenance updates.
Keep in mind that your account progress might not carry over to other regions. Some versions of Mecha BREAK treat each region like a fresh profile. So double-check that before committing.
Also, switching regions means you'll be matched with a different player base. The pace of the game might feel different. If you want faster, smoother, less frustrating gameplay or just want to squad up with someone across the world, changing your region in Mecha BREAK is worth it.
It takes less than a minute and it can totally improve your gameplay. Whether you’re chasing better ping or trying to link up with friends across the globe, now you know exactly how to do it.
Also read: How to play Cape Blanc Observatory in Mecha BREAK
For more articles on Mecha BREAK, follow Sportskeeda:
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.