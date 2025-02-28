Knowing how to change seasons in Monster Hunter Wilds is crucial if you want to encounter specific monsters and endemic life. Each season impacts the game world differently, influencing the types of creatures you encounter and the resources available.

In this guide, you’ll learn how to change seasons in Monster Hunter Wilds and how to use this mechanic to your advantage.

How to change seasons in Monster Hunter Wilds

Hover to pop-up camp menu (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Capcom)

To change seasons in MH Wilds, go to your tent, either a regional base camp or a pop-up campsite. Choose the Rest option found in the BBQ menu. This function enables you to switch the season and the time of day. This is useful if you want specific creatures or materials.

After selecting Rest, you’ll see a screen with options in the upper left corner. Choose the Environment box, which opens a smaller menu showing the available seasons:

No change : Keeps the current season as is.

: Keeps the current season as is. Plenty : The world becomes lush and full of life, increasing the appearance of herbivores and smaller creatures. This is the best time for gathering resources like herbs and bugs.

: The world becomes lush and full of life, increasing the appearance of herbivores and smaller creatures. This is the best time for gathering resources like herbs and bugs. Fallow : Resources are limited, and starving beasts traverse the land. In this period, expect to encounter fiercer monsters. It presents a good time to hunt tougher creatures for uncommon drops.

: Resources are limited, and starving beasts traverse the land. In this period, expect to encounter fiercer monsters. It presents a good time to hunt tougher creatures for uncommon drops. Inclemency: Treacherous storms sweep across the country, and out come some of the toughest monsters. These storms also hinder movement and vision, further complicating your hunts.

Once you have chosen your desired season, finalize the change by choosing Confirm at the bottom of the menu. This will cost you 300 Guild Points, so be sure to have enough before making the change.

Why should you change seasons in Monster Hunter Wilds?

A still from MH Wilds (Image via Capcom)

Changing seasons isn’t just about visual variety — it significantly affects gameplay. Certain monsters only appear during specific seasons, and some endemic creatures, like rare fish, can only be found under particular weather conditions. Mastering the seasonal cycle can give you an edge in gathering rare materials and completing quests.

Tips to change seasons in Monster Hunter Wilds efficiently

Plan ahead : Since changing seasons costs Guild Points, it’s best to combine it with a time-of-day change to maximize efficiency.

: Since changing seasons costs Guild Points, it’s best to combine it with a time-of-day change to maximize efficiency. Hunt strategically : Some monsters are easier to defeat during certain seasons. For example, aggressive predators are more abundant in Fallow, but they are also distracted by the lack of prey, giving you a strategic advantage.

: Some monsters are easier to defeat during certain seasons. For example, aggressive predators are more abundant in Fallow, but they are also distracted by the lack of prey, giving you a strategic advantage. Resource farming: The Plenty season is perfect for gathering resources as the environment is teeming with life. Use this to stock up on crafting materials.

