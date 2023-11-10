How to change Sword of Narzissenkreuz's Pneuma/Ousia alignment in Genshin Impact

Sword of Narzissken is a new 4-star star in Genshin Impact 4.2 update, obtained as a quest reward from the In the Wake of Narcissus world quest. This is the last part of the ongoing Narzisskenkreuz questline, which was initiated back in the version 4.0 update. It is the first weapon from quest rewards that can be refined using materials and can have unique properties.

As per the official description, this sword can allow any character to use Pneuma/Ousua powers against enemies that are weak to it. This also implies that the sword can change its Arkhe alignment. However, to that, Genshin Impact players will have to follow a process. Here is everything you need to know.

Genshin Impact: Use Annapausis fountain to change Sword of Narzissenkreuz's Pneuma/Ousia Arkhe alignment

In-game POV (Image via HoYoverse)

Complete the Genshin Impact's new world quest In the Wake of Narcissus: Act IV - Rowboat's Wake to obtain the Sword of Narzissenkreuz. This is a new 4-star sword that players receive as a quest reward.

To everyone's surprise, it has a useful passive ability which can also be refined to level 5. This is very different from Kagotsurube Isshin, which is another weapon that can be obtained as a quest reward but cannot be refined.

The sword can be transformed to trigger Penuma or Ousia attacks from its passive ability. However, this process cannot be done in the character menu. To do this, teleport to the Annapausis west waypoint and swim downwards. After coming out of the water, glide towards a small fountain located on the west end of the area.

Fountain location (Image via HoYoverse)

Interact with the Little Fountain, which will provide the option to convert the 4-star sword's Arkhe alignment. Genshin Impact players will have to repeat the process every time they want to change from Pneuma to Ousia or vice versa.

Use Little Fountain to obtain Sword of Narzissenkreuz's refinement materials

All 4 Drained Conch Cup location (Image via HoYoverse)

As previously mentioned, the Sword of Narzissenkreuz can use refinement materials to reach maximum enhancement. For this, you will need four Drained Conch Cups and submit them in Little Fountain to receive Surging Sacred Cups. The Drained Conch Cups can be found spread all across Fontaine, and some can be accessed after solving puzzles or through a quest.

Here is a quick overview of all four locations of these conches in Genshin Impact:

Location 1: Unlock the precious chest placed in a room inside Natural Philosophy's Submerged Ruins: Central Quartier level.

Location 2: Unlock a precious chest placed inside The Narzissenkreuz Ordo.

Location 3: Unlock a chest inside Bravais' Hidden Study.

Location 4: Unlock a precious chest inside a cave north of Lock Urania.

The first two locations are accessible via Narzissenkreuz-related missions. To access the third area, you'll need an Arkhium Lumenite. Finally, the fourth place can only be visited after completing The Wild Fairy of Erinnyes, a new world quest added in Genshin Impact 4.2 update.