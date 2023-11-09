How to get Sword of Narzissenkreuz in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact 4.2 update launched recently, bringing tons of new content for players to enjoy. One of the exciting additions happens to be the Sword of Narzissenkreuz, a new 4-star sword with unique properties. It can wield both Arkhe alignments, allowing all characters to use Ousia or Pneuma arkhe against enemies.

To obtain the Sword of Narzissenkreuz, you will have to complete a long list of world quests from the Narzissenkreuz series. This long questline has finally come to an end in Genshin Impact 4.2 update. This article will cover everything you need to know about obtaining the weapon and its refinement materials.

Complete Narzissenkreuz questline to obtain Sword of Narzissenkreuz in Genshin Impact

Sword of Narzissenkreuz (Image via HoYoverse)

To obtain the Sword of Narzissenkreuz, you will have to complete the new world quest called In the Wake of Narcissus: Act IV - Rowboat's Wake. It brings an end to the long ongoing Narzissenkreuz questline that started with the Genshin Impact 4.0 update. Do note that the world quest will not appear on the quest menu unless you complete these pre-requisites in the order shown:

Ann of the Narzissenkreuz Unfinished Story Ancient Colors The Final Question Aqueous Tidemarks Unfinished Comedy Initial Facts

After completing these Genshin Impact quests, you will even find the key characters meeting each other in the Narzissenkreuz Ordo.

Sword of Narzissenkreuz refinement materials & best characters

Drain Conch Cup locations (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players will need the Drained Conch Cup as the refinement material for the new 4-star sword. Here are the locations of all four drained conches in the game:

Location 1: Found in a room loacted in Institute of Natural Philosophy's Submerged Ruins: Central Quartier level

Location 2: Found inside a chest inside The Narzissenkreuz Ordo

Location 3: Found inside a chest in Bravais' Hidden Study

Location 4: Found inside a chest in a cave north of Lock Urania

The first two locations can be reached through quests related to Narzissenkreuz. For the third, you will need an Arkhium Lumenite to access the hidden room. Lastly, the fourth location should be visited only after completing the new world quest, The Wild Fairy of Erinnyes.

However, the Drained Conch Cup cannot be used in their current forms. Teleport to Annapausis west teleport waypoint and head west towards the small fountain. Submit the Drained Conch Cups here to receive Surging Sacred Chalices, which can be used as refinement materials. The same fountain can also be used to change the Arkhe alignment of the sword in Genshin Impact.

Location of Fountain in Annapausis (Image via HoYoverse)

At max enhancement, the sword provides 510 base ATK, and 41.3 ATK% as secondary stats. Here are the best Genshin Impact characters who can take advantage of this:

Ayaka

Ayato

Bennett

Jean

Qiqi

Kaeya

The Sword of Narzissenkreuz is primarily intended to provide Pneuma and Ousia to Arkhe-less characters for Fontaine puzzles and enemies. It is usable for those units who scale on ATK, but it is not anyone's go-to weapon at the moment.