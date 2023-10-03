Genshin Impact Arkhium Stock guide: Locations, how to use, and more

In Genshin Impact, you can get Arkhium Stock by collecting all seven Mysterious Ores in Fontaine. Once the seventh ore is obtained, you will automatically receive the former item in your inventory. Some Travelers might not know where to use the item since its design is not too intuitive. There is only one spot to use it in the game, and that's a specific presser in the underground passage next to the Millennial Pearl Seahorse.

This guide includes a map where you can find all seven Mysterious Ores, as well as where one can use an Arkhium Stock in Genshin Impact. Note that the main use of this item is to unlock something called an Arkhium Lumenite, which, in turn, is used to get a Luxurious Chest.

All Mysterious Ore locations to create Arkhium Stock in Genshin Impact

This is where all seven Mysterious Ores are located in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

There are seven Mysterious Ores to obtain in Genshin Impact. The following quest series need to be completed for three of them:

Unfinished Comedy

Road to the Singularity

Treacherous Light of the Depths

The above map marks all the relevant locations as white stars. If you need more specific help, the following Mysterious Ores guide may assist you. Afterward, you can return to the next section to use your Arkhium Stock.

How to use Arkhium Stock in Genshin Impact

Open the passage here to reach the area where you can use the Arkhium Stock (Image via HoYoverse)

Note: You can access this area by going southeast of the Millennial Pearl Seahorse.

There is a Clockwork Meka that must be defeated in the chamber before you can reach the final area you must visit for this puzzle. It's an easy fight, so once you take care of the enemy, interact with one of the nearby devices that says "Open Passage" right next to the locked door.

This is where you use the Genshin Impact item (Image via HoYoverse)

At the end of this room is a giant mechanical machine with a yellow glowing spot. That's where you can insert your newly acquired Arkium Stock. There will be a small handwheel puzzle you need to complete.

First, get the missing handwheel from the ground floor underneath the device where you just used the Arkhium Stock.

Second, here is how you solve the puzzle:

Northwestern handweel: Rotate three times.

Rotate three times. Southeastern handwheel: Install the missing handwheel here. Rotate once.

Install the missing handwheel here. Rotate once. Northeastern handwheel: Rotate twice.

You can now use the presser. Using it is pretty simple since you just attack with it whenever you see a shield pop up. Defeat some enemies afterward.

There is a breakable floor (Image via HoYoverse)

On the eastern side of this room is a breakable floor. Any Plunging Attack should suffice to destroy it. Some water will flow upward, so use the presser two more times. Here is how you fix it:

Take the nearby Xenochromatic Hunter Ray's ability on the west side of the flooded room. Destroy the seaweed with your new skill on the eastern side of the room. Take the Xenochromatic Jellyfish's ability where the vines used to be. Use your new skill on all the Red Meanies scattered across the corners of the flooded area. Use the "Activate the Emergency Drainage Function" in the northwestern part of the room above the water.

You can now use the presser once again. The next step involves pressing the Arkhium Stock a few more times. Once you see orange text, that means you only have to do it once more.

Pick up the shattered crystal to acquire Arkhium Lumenite.

Where to use Arkhium Lumenite in Genshin Impact

You must go to this hidden area to use it (Image via HoYoverse)

Northwest of the Marcotte Station is an area hidden underground. Go there to activate a terminal with your newly acquired Arkhium Lumenite. This will unlock the nearby door, giving you the Not So Strait Is The Gate Achievement.

A free Luxurious Chest is at the end of the room for you to open.

