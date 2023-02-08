How to change time of day in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy is the most accurate digital rendition of the magical world that has been made available so far. The game's world is a sight to behold in many ways, and it's now open via Early Access to those who purchased the Deluxe Edition. An integral part of the environment's beauty lies in the design details that Avalanche Software has put in place.

It's not all scenic splendor as Hogwarts Legacy's world is filled with different quests and challenges. Some of them can be done at any time and they're available as per your wishes. However, others require a particular time of day or night, and yes, the period is changeable in the game.

The day-and-night cycle also fits into the game's atmosphere. Some of the picturesque locations look very different at night, creating a truly beautiful environment. Add the potential for specific quests, and the importance of time in the game grows massively. Thankfully, you'll have some control over the cycle, allowing you to prevent wasting valued time.

Hogwarts Legacy's ability to change time of day is truly useful in specific situations

As mentioned above, there are different points of emphasis on the time of the day in Hogwarts Legacy. It's worth noting that time will flow naturally as players enjoy their in-game journeys, so the day-and-night cycle will always be active.

However, some quests require a specific period of the day, including those that might require you to find a particular creature. While you can always wait it out by doing other activities, there's a more convenient solution that Hogwarts Legacy provides. Thanks to a mechanism called Waiting, you can change the day's timing without relying on the natural cycle.

Open the map menu within your savings. You'll find the option to Wait when you open the menu. Once you do it, the timing of the day will switch from the existing one. You can do this more than once to prevent any mistakes that you might end up making. For PC players, the default button for it is F. For Xbox and PlayStation users, it's the Right Stick/R3 button, respectively.

That's exactly how easy it is to change between day and night in Hogwarts Legacy. It enables you to hasten your in-game progression and saves time. It's worth remembering certain key points while changing the time in the game.

You can't skip time from hour to hour. It will always switch between day and night. The system could change in the future, but no official indication exists.

Instead of waiting from the menu, you can also go to the starting location of a quest you want to complete. If it has a specific starting time, you can directly skip to it from the market. The game will automatically jump to that point, starting the quest.

That's about all there's to change time in Hogwarts Legacy. As mentioned earlier, the overall system is useful and easy to understand for players. With this design, you will be able to explore picturesque locations like Hogsmeade and complete different quests to unlock the secrets of Hogwarts Legacy.

