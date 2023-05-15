How to change username colors in Honkai Star Rail?

One of the lesser-known edits that Honkai Star Rail players can do involves the in-game usernames. The community has been quite creative when naming their personas, more popularly known as Trailblazers. The community recently discovered that there’s an interesting way to change the color of their in-game names. The overall process is simple and can be done directly within the game.

However, the option is not part of the official settings. While developer miHoYo allows players to set their usernames, the ability to change the color of its appearance requires a few extra steps. Moreover, the available choices are limited, but it’s better than settling for the default white color.

Changing the username’s color in Honkai Star Rail is very simple

To change the color, a player must do it from the Edit Bio section. The prolog has to be completed before the option becomes available. Once done, follow the steps mentioned next to perform the color change.

Open the Edit Bio tab.

Paste the following line in the section: <color=#Hexadecimal code>username<a/>

Press save, and the username will now be visible in the used color code.

Here are the available codes that players in Honkai Star Rail can use. While there are more hexadecimal codes related to colors, it's best to stick to these options.

Red – FF0000

Orange – FF8000

Yellow – FFFF00

Fluorescent Green – 7FFF00

Light Green – 00FF00

Torquoise – 00FF80

Sky Blue – 00FFFF

Deep Blue – 007FFF

Indigo – 0000FF

Purple – 7F00FF

Light Pink – FF00FF

Pink – FF0080

Brown – 804000

Grey – 7F7F7F

White – FFFFFF

Black – 000000

It's worth noting that the community has discovered the entire procedure in an unofficial fashion. Hence, players are advised to try the process at their own risk and avoid it if they don't feel keen.

Can usernames be changed in Honkai Star Rail?

Changing usernames in Honkai Star Rail is not a hassle at all. Moreover, it can be done without any in-game resources, but miHoYo imposes certain restrictions. For starters, the developers set a list of offensive terms. Players can't use any word or phrase present on it as an in-game name.

Moreover, changing the name once automatically means one can’t modify it for the next 70 hours. This is also something miHoYo utilizes in its other titles, so the mechanism isn’t surprising. Hence, players must know their usernames since a change can’t be implemented immediately.

