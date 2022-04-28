×
Create
Notifications

Genshin Impact developer announces second Closed Beta Sign-up phase for Honkai: Star Rail

Honkai: Star Rail to begin their second CBT (Image via HoYoverse)
Honkai: Star Rail to begin their second CBT (Image via HoYoverse)
Vineet Kumar Naik
Vineet Kumar Naik
ANALYST
visit
Modified Apr 28, 2022 10:30 PM IST
Feature

The developers of Genshin Impact have announced their latest addition to the Honkai series, the Honkai: Star Rail, which is another closed beta. This is the second closed beta session for the new Honkai: Star Rail, which will be available on Android, iOS, and PC.

Honkai: Star Rail is an upcoming turn-based title that will introduce a new stand-alone story with new characters and anime-inspired designs. A gacha game with refined turn-based combat mechanics will surely appeal to a lot of old Honkai fans and newcomers in this franchise.

Honkai: Star Rail Second Closed Beta Sign-Up Now Open!The Crew warmly invites you to sign up for the Second Closed Beta and explore the infinite possibilities of the vast galaxy together.Sign-Up Page: hoyo.link/1c6nW2B6#HonkaiStarRail https://t.co/lEZCzad4Ck

This article will cover in-depth information regarding what players need to know if they want to sign up for the second closed beta of Honkai: Star Rail.

How to sign-up for the second Closed Beta of Honkai: Star Rail?

Interested players can sign up for the second closed beta by visiting the Honkai: Star Rail official website or by clicking on the link provided in the tweet above. Players need to create a HoYoverse account if they don’t have one already and select the 'Enter Sign-up' option.

Sign-up for the CBT through the official website (Image via HoYoverse)
Sign-up for the CBT through the official website (Image via HoYoverse)

Players will then have to fill out a survey to register themselves for the beta test. At the end of the survey, players will have to provide their Discord username as they might also have to go through a sign-up interview, which will last for 20-30 minutes.

Players should make sure to fill out the survey carefully as they won't be able to modify the information once they have submitted the survey. Players can sign-up for the closed beta between the following dates:

  • Start Date: April 28, 2022
  • End Date: May 15, 2022
Close beta 2 trailer for Honkai Starrail https://t.co/CqaAFAS4Kx

Similar to the first closed beta, the second closed beta will also have a limited number of participants. Candidates can participate free of charge, and any progress made by them in-game will be deleted after the beta.

Players should also keep in mind that the game is still under development and any content shown in the beta test does not represent the final quality of the product. There is a chance that many changes will be made to the game after the second beta test.

Device requirements for the Second Closed Beta of Honkai: Star Rail

Concept Art (Image via HoYoverse)
Concept Art (Image via HoYoverse)

Honkai: Star Rail is a multi-platform game that works on various platforms such as PC, iOS, and Android. However, there are certain requirements that players' devices should fulfill so that they can play the game smoothly and provide better feedback.

The recommended specifications for the different devices are:

For PC

  • Intel i5 Processor
  • 8 GB RAM or more
  • NVIDIA GTX 970 or better graphics cards are recommended

For Android devices

  • Snapdragon 865 or better
  • Kirin 9000 or better

For iOS devices

  • iPhone - iPhone 8/9 Plus, iPhone X, or better
  • iPad- Any iPad with an A12 processor (2018 model or above)

Unfortunately, the game does not support MacOS as of yet. Device requirements have been set for the closed beta to ensure that players have a smooth experience during the beta test.

Edited by Mayank Shete

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी