How to change your username in Multiversus

The latest fighting game, Multiversus, has gained a lot of attention since the release of its open beta. With this game being the ultimate collaboration of various well-known properties like DC comics, Scooby-Doo, and many more, it was bound to be one of the most hyped-up games of the year.

Given the strict online nature of the game, players need to assign themselves a display name upon starting the game for the first time. Although this practice is standard for online video games, various titles go about this practice differently than one another. This title follows the practice of allowing players to create one.

With this in mind, some players may want to change their display name in Multiversus later on. Whether it be due to a typo or just preferring a new name, having the option to change one's name in an online game is always welcome.

Changing the display name in Multiversus

The loading screen for Multiversus

For players familiar with the user interface of Multiversus, here is a brief list detailing the steps to change one's display name in the game:

Log in to the official Warner Bros. website linked here.

Click on the profile tab at the top right corner of the website.

Select the "Account Settings" tab.

Select the pencil icon next to the "Display Name" option.

After doing so, players will be able to change the name that represents them on the screen. It should also be noted that this change can only be made once every 30 days. So, players who change their name should make sure that this new name is the one they truly want.

Sadly, there is no way to change one's name directly in the game itself. Players may not remember their log-in information while changing their Warner Bros. online display name. Luckily, much like every other website, there are options players can use if they forget their account credentials.

Gamers who have played games such as Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and Back 4 Blood will already know how to log in to their Warner Bros. account. This is because these accounts are necessary to play the games online and for cloud saving purposes.

Though the majority of other online games typically sync their display names with that of the player on the launcher or console, Multiversus works much differently due to its cross-progression and cross-play. Having a player's account linked to an external server makes it easier to play the game on different platforms.

Also, this method of external profile management helps keep Warner Bros. away from the practice that many game launchers undertake these days, which is the practice of making players pay to change their display names.

While it may be a bit of an inconvenience to navigate to an external site to change one's name, it ultimately pays off in the end.

