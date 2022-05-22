5 DC characters and their WWE counterparts

WWE is the largest wrestling promotion in the world and has the most stacked roster in pro wrestling. Many of the industry's finest talents hone their crafts in the company, with their assortment of superstars the envy of the wrestling world.

WWE being the top dog in the industry means there are more than a few promotions looking to knock them off their perch. The likes of AEW and NJPW also house some of the best wrestlers on the planet, and that means fans are spoiled for choice when it comes to picking a show to watch.

One of wrestling's pipe dreams is the higher-ups in Greenwich, Connecticut agreeing to have crossover events with their competitors. Unfortunately, that happening is about as likely as setting ice on fire. Vince McMahon's obsession with keeping his company separate from these inter-promotional shows means fans have to come up with their own outlandish fantasy crossovers.

That is exactly what we have done in this article. We present to you five DC characters and their WWE counterparts. And no, we don't think DC Comics will sue the latter for naming a move 'Superman Punch'.

#5. On our list of DC characters and their WWE counterparts: Harley Quinn/Alexa Bliss

Alexa has done Harley Quinn cosplays in the past

We'll start off with something fairly obvious (not The Rock being Black Adam for, well, obvious reasons). Look at Harley Quinn and a heel version of Alexa Bliss and you'll swear you are playing Spot the Difference.

Quinn and Bliss are both loudmouths with a penchant for violence and a knack for getting things done in devious fashion. While the jester cracks fatal jokes and trash-talks whenever she can, Little Miss Bliss spits fire on the mic and employs the cheapest tactics to win. The only difference between the two is that one of them plays assistant to The Joker. Speaking of The Clown Prince of Crime.....

#4. The Joker/Seth 'Freakin' Rollins

There are more similarities between The Joker and Seth 'Freakin' Rollins than one may think. Unhinged? Check. Evil laugh/cackle? Check. Extremely resourceful and cunning? Check. A self-proclaimed visionary? Check.

Joker may be all fun and games, but he can do anything he puts his mind to. The same goes for Rollins, whose current character is dismissed as a clown, but there is no denying his elite in-ring acumen and ability to grind out results. Both of them also possess the ability to get into their rivals' heads easily.

In fact, we are going to go out on a limb and suggest that The Revolutionary probably took inspiration from The Clown Prince of Crime for his current gimmick. Now if the latter can shed his purple shirt and up his drip game, he and his WWE counterpart would be the exact same person.

#3. Wonder Woman/Bianca Belair

Belair fights with honor and dignity, the same as Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman is a brave, strong, righteous and noble superhero who is an inspiration to many people. She is a symbol of justice and compassion and is also one of the toughest fighters on DC's roster.

In the WWE camp, these traits can be found in one superstar more than most, and that is Bianca Belair. She is a fighting champion who always tries to compete with the highest honor, making her someone the Amazons at Themyscira would be proud of. We have no doubt that Princess Diana and the EST of WWE would get along extremely well given their many similarities.

#2. Lex Luthor/Vince McMahon

Lex Luthor is a genius billionaire who is driven by (admittedly evil) ambition. He churns out genius inventions for fun and rules over what he owns with an iron fist. If you don't liken these traits to someone in WWE, there is 'no chance in hell' you have paid attention to the product.

That someone, if you are still struggling, is WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. He is a genius billionaire with a vast global empire. He has made the business what it is today, and the industry owes him a debt of gratitude for all his revolutionary ideas (except the Wildcard Rule). Also, while he is far from an evil person, he has orchestrated things like The Montreal Screwjob to gain the reputation of not being a perfect man.

Luthor and McMahon are quite similar in various aspects, and are both obsessed with being the best. Now all we need is for Vinnie Mac to make a giant robot suit so he can engage with LexCorp's owner in a REAL Battle of The Billionaires.

#1. Superman/John Cena

Like Superman, Cena never gives up

It was tempting to go for Roman Reigns as Superman's WWE counterpart. After all, he is the man who employs the Superman Punch in matches. However, The Tribal Chief's narcissism and obsession with making people fall in line is fitting of Supes' Injustice version.

When it comes to the poster boy Superman that we all love, his WWE counterpart is none other than John Cena, the poster boy of the biggest wrestling promotion in the world. The two men are symbols of hope for people with their indomitable spirit and never-give-up attitude. They are also gifted with incredible physical strength, and have displayed it in stunning fashion over the years.

Superman and Super Cena are defined by their status as the greatest in their respective fields. Not even kryptonite/"Cena Sucks!" can stop them from continuing to push in the face of adversity.

