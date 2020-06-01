How to check for Chinese games like PUBG Mobile on your device

Remove China Apps - an application available on Google Play Store to search of Chinese games and apps present on the phone

Chinese developers have taken the digital market in India by storm. Whether it is utility applications like VPN or games like PUBG Mobile, Chinese developers are leading the race. The Indian digital market has a massive customer base and scope for expansion.

Also Read: Which country owns PUBG Mobile? Answering the Chinese app question

Sonam Wangchuk, a famous innovator, engineer and education reformist, has pleaded the people to boycott Chinese Apps. A lot of citizens have decided to follow this idealogy.

He has also published another video today clarifying some of the questions that the viewers asked:

Here’s how one can check for Chinese games like PUBG Mobile on their device.

How to check for Chinese games like PUBG Mobile on the phone?

The players or users can check for the Chinese games manually or use a application to do so.

Also Read: How to download and install PUBG Mobile Korea (kr) version

Advertisement

Manual Way

The users will have to do a background check of the developers of the apps they use.

Use of application

The UI of Remove China Apps

A group of developers from Jaipur, India under the name OneTouch AppLabs have come up with an application, ‘Remove China Apps’.

This app searches your android device for games and applications made by Chinese developers and provides the users with an option to remove them.

The app has received good response from the Indian gaming community as well as the people in general. The app has been download over 1 million times on the Google Play Store in a span of just 15 days since the app's release on 17th May. The app is rated 4.8 with about 150000 reviews.

Unfortunately, this app is available only for android users. The iOS users would have to manually search for the games developed by Chinese developers since there is no app for iOS devices performing the same function. The app has a simple interface, and one can efficiently operate it and find about the Chinese games present on their device.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile: Are Lightspeed and Quantum a Chinese studio?

How to use the app

#1 Download the application from the Play Store.

#2 Click on scan now option. The app scans your device for Chinese games and applications.

#3 You can click on the bin option to delete the Chinese app.