How to check Endorsement level in Overwatch 2

The Endorsement level in Overwatch 2 is Blizzard’s way of showing how other players view you as a teammate. Whether you’re a support main keeping everyone alive or a tank leading the push, endorsements add up to reflect your reputation in the FPS title.

Here’s how you can easily check your Endorsement level in Overwatch 2 and what it really means.

Where to see your Endorsement level in Overwatch 2

Endorsement level in Overwatch 2 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Blizzard Entertainment)

The fastest way to check your Endorsement level in Overwatch 2 is right from the main menu. Look at the top-right corner of the screen where your player name, banner, and icon appear. Right-clicking your name will pull up a smaller version of your career profile, and that’s where your Endorsement level shows up, displayed as a number inside a small circle next to your name.

The Endorsement level in Overwatch 2 ranges from 1 to 5, with five being the highest. Seeing a level five next to someone’s name usually signals they’ve built a strong reputation for positive play. On the flip side, inactivity or lack of endorsements causes your level to slowly drop over time.

How to track Endorsements in Overwatch 2

You won’t see who endorsed you since the system keeps it anonymous; all you get is a simple “Endorsement message” message in chat. What you can do, though, is check Endorsement levels for others.

Just head to the Social tab to view your friends’ levels, or open the Recent Players tab to see the Endorsement levels of teammates and opponents from your past matches.

How Endorsement levels work in Overwatch 2

Every player starts at Level 1 and can climb up to Level 5. The more endorsements you accumulate, the faster you advance. But here’s the catch:

Your Endorsement level slightly decays after every match , even if nothing negative happens.

, even if nothing negative happens. The decay slows down if some players in your lobby can’t endorse you (because they’ve done it recently).

If you get punished for reports or bad behavior, your level can drop all the way down to 0.

Higher Endorsement levels also unlock small perks. For example, you need at least Level 1 to use team chat, Level 2 to use match chat, and Level 3 to create a public custom game lobby. On top of that, you can periodically get Battle Pass XP rewards depending on your current level.

The rules behind Endorsing in Overwatch 2

Endorsing isn’t unlimited. You can only endorse two players per match, and you can’t keep endorsing the same person repeatedly, as there’s a 12-hour cooldown before you can do so again. Also, certain modes like custom lobbies, 1v1 duels, or the seasonal Yeti Hunt don’t allow endorsements at all.

It’s not just about boosting someone’s level either. Each endorsement you give also earns you Battle Pass XP, so there’s always a small bonus for showing sportsmanship.

That concludes everything on the Endorsement level in Overwatch 2. For more game-related content, be sure to follow Sportskeeda.

