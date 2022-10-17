How to check your profile rank in Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 has finally arrived after much anticipation. The successor to the popular hero-shooter title Overwatch from 2016 is being loved by fans and has quickly amassed 25 million players within a short period of just 10 days. It has brought a ton of new changes and additions to the series.

One of the major changes that Overwatch 2 has received over its prequel is a complete overhaul of the game's Competitive Play mode. Instead of Skill Rating or 'SR', Divisions have been introduced for each Skill Tier. While the primary tiers have remained fairly the same, the addition of Divisions in the mode has allowed players to keep better track of their performance in-game.

This article takes a closer look into the process of monitoring one's Skill Tier or rank in Overwatch 2.

Overwatch 2 allows fans to check profile ranks, along with various other statistics

Overwatch 2's user interface allows players access to various statistics within the game. It enables them to monitor their performance with different Heroes, ranks, match history, and more.

Keeping track of one's statistics allows them to perform better and work on areas they are lacking. This improves their gaming ability and helps them reach higher skill tiers in the game.

To check your profile's rank, follow the steps below:

First, launch the game and when you are on your Home Screen, select Career Profile. From there, navigate to the Statistics tab. Now proceed to the game mode drop-down menu and select Competitive. By default, this will be set to Quick play.

Upon selecting the Competitive mode, the entire page will change to display your best and current rank for all three roles: Damage, Support, and Tank.

This will also show you the number of matches played with each Hero, role, and several other statistics such as matches won, total eliminations, best kill streak, time played, and more.

What are the different Skill Tiers in Overwatch 2?

In Overwatch 2, each Division is approximately around 100 SR. Moreover, players will now a receive a division or Skill Tier update for every seven wins or 20 losses. This was done deliberately to ensure that the Competitive matches aren't stress-inducing.

Here's how the ranks are distributed in the title:

Bronze

Bronze 5

Bronze 4

Bronze 3

Bronze 2

Bronze 1

Silver

Silver 5

Silver 4

Silver 3

Silver 2

Silver 1

Gold

Gold 5

Gold 4

Gold 3

Gold 2

Gold 1

Platinum

Platinum 5

Platinum 4

Platinum 3

Platinum 2

Platinum 1

Diamond

Diamond 5

Diamond 4

Diamond 3

Diamond 2

Diamond 1

Master

Master 5

Master 4

Master 3

Master 2

Master 1

Grandmaster

Grandmaster 5

Grandmaster 4

Grandmaster 3

Grandmaster 2

Grandmaster 1

Top 500

Overwatch 2 has imposed strict restrictions on accessing the Competitive mode. Any user who created an account on or after October 4 will have to first play through the entire tutorial called First-Fime User Experience (FTUE). After completing this, they will have to win a total of 50 Quick Play matches to be able to play for ranks.

While some members of the community despise these restrictions, others appreciate the move as it trains and educates players before heading into Competitive mode, ensuring that newcomers and veterans alike have a good experience.

