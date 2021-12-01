How to check your stats in Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite players have had some time to sink their teeth into the game and beef up their stats across the board over the past couple of weeks. Like any other multiplayer shooter, most players are curious to see how their stats hold up as they continue to progress.

Stats and progression on a player's profile have always been a part of the Halo franchise, and they give players a good idea of how well they are playing in the game. However, Halo Infinite doesn't have the clearest stats available for player history, especially when compared to old entries. But there are still methods to get a full picture of a player's stats.

Checking stats in Halo Infinite or via third-party services

Halo Infinte by itself has very minimal stats for players to look at. The main one is how many matches have been played on each playlist, and this can be seen in matchmaking or when viewing the player's profile. Aside from the matches played, what rank players have reached is also available to see in terms of stats.

However, that is the full extent of stats within Halo Infinite when sticking to the game itself. Oddly enough, there is no way to see a full collection of medals or statistics within the game itself. That doesn't mean players have to give up hope, however. There is a fantastic third-party website that allows players to see all of their stats.

The website is called halotracker.com and it's a third-party site that will fulfill all of the stat needs of any player in Halo Infinite. Halo Tracker is one aspect of a site that has tracker software for many of the major competitive shooters currently available to play. But first, players will need to sign in with their info in order to access stats.

How to view stats in the Halo Tracker website for Halo Infinite

Unlike games such as Fortnite or COD Vanguard, where a name can simply be entered to view stats, players have an extra hoop to go through for Halo Infinite. This time around, a Microsoft or Xbox Live account will be needed. Unfortunately, Steam users will be unable to use the Halo Tracker stats.

However, even if players use Steam, as long as they claim Halo Infinite through the Xbox App, they can also see their stats. Once the website is opened, it will ask for a sign in, and players can enter their info. Immediately after, any desired Halo Infinite stat will be available to view.

