How to choose the best Free Fire sensitivity settings on 6 GB RAM Android devices

Free Fire is one of the most thriving offerings on the Android platform. Lately, the title has seen an immense increase in its active player base.

The game offers various weapons that have various recoil controls. It is often very difficult for newbies or intermediate players to correctly get their hands on firearms for minimal recoil.

Every weapon has different recoil, but adjusting some sensitivity settings will help lessen the recoil control of most guns.

This article provides the best sensitivity settings in Free Fire that players having 6 GB RAM devices can apply. Such phones call for a balanced sensitivity, and the best settings are shared below.

Best sensitivity settings in Free Fire for 6 GB RAM devices

The following sensitivity settings will provide the best gameplay experience with minimal recoil and quicker reflexes for accurate headshots.

Note: The sensitivity settings are unique to each device and may or may not be suitable for every phone. The settings referred to are the most generalized and optimized for 6 GB RAM phones.

Best sensitivity for 6 GB RAM devices (Image via Free Fire)

General: 100

Red Dot: 59

2X Scope: 52

4X Scope: 40

AWM Scope: 36

Free Look: 80

Players can follow these steps to change the sensitivity settings:

They need to run Free Fire and wait for the default loading screen.

Tap the 'Settings' icon on the screen

Users must navigate to the Settings symbol at the upper right corner of the screen.

Another menu tab will show up.

Choose the 'Sensitivity' tab

They then need to tap the Sensitivity tab on the left-hand side of the screen.

Now, they can apply the settings referenced above.

How to get accustomed to the new sensitivity?

It has always been a trouble for most players to suit up with the newly settled sensitivity. However, there is a tip that can help them get accurate headshots.

It is highly recommended for accurate headshots that players aim at the opponent's body at first. They can then slightly move the aim upwards, which will automatically bring the aim to the opponent's head. This will bring an auto-aim to the head, giving a precise kill with a headshot.

This is one of the toughest skills to acquire, and players need to practice a lot on the training grounds to master this shot and the new sensitivity.

